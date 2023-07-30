For financial investors, medicine is a means of making profits

For example?

Uncomplicated cataract surgeries or the administration of medication into the eye are particularly popular because they bring in money. The badly paid treatment of emergencies such as injuries and retinal detachments or a squint operation on a child, on the other hand, is immediately referred to the next, completely overburdened clinic. At the University Hospital in Regensburg, we still have a department with four doctors that treats cross-eyed children. This is far from being cost-covering. If we don’t do it, hardly anyone will do such treatments. It is fair to say that there are also a few commercial providers who take care of cross-eyed children and other deficient treatments. But the basic rule is: For financial investors, medicine is only a means of making profits.

