Home » For financial investors, medicine is a means of making profits
Business

For financial investors, medicine is a means of making profits

by admin
For financial investors, medicine is a means of making profits

For example?
Uncomplicated cataract surgeries or the administration of medication into the eye are particularly popular because they bring in money. The badly paid treatment of emergencies such as injuries and retinal detachments or a squint operation on a child, on the other hand, is immediately referred to the next, completely overburdened clinic. At the University Hospital in Regensburg, we still have a department with four doctors that treats cross-eyed children. This is far from being cost-covering. If we don’t do it, hardly anyone will do such treatments. It is fair to say that there are also a few commercial providers who take care of cross-eyed children and other deficient treatments. But the basic rule is: For financial investors, medicine is only a means of making profits.

See also  Iveco, revenues +11.5% in the first quarter. Target 2023 upwards

You may also like

Xinjiang Speeds Up Construction with 70 Landmark Major...

Either with him or forgotten: Calenda condemned to...

These four jobs are at risk from AI...

Fiat Unveils Five New Cars to Increase Profits...

The government rewrites the Pnrr: nine projects are...

Technology Giants Apple and Amazon Report Financials, Non-Farm...

Autonomy, Calderoli sure: “The green light will come...

Lease VW Taigo privately: The current top deal...

Cloister between two condominiums, who has to decide...

Fox News interviews Prime Minister Meloni: “We are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy