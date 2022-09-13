Home Business For Ftse Mib a sharp stop at a streak of rises, US inflation does not give up
Business

For Ftse Mib a sharp stop at a streak of rises, US inflation does not give up

by admin

Setback for Piazza Affari after the substantial increases of the last few days. The Ftse Mib, back from four consecutive rises, closed -1.22% at 22,334 points. Sales were triggered by the August report on US inflation, which turned out to be higher than expected. US inflation marks an annual + 8.3% in August compared to + 8.5% in July. The consensus was + 8.1%. The core component also jumped by 6.3% on an annual basis, strengthening compared to + 5.9% in July, over the estimated + 6.1%. Indications that have sharpened expectations of a still aggressive Fed to raise rates, starting next week’s meeting.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, the -3.33% of Stm should be noted, following the sell-off that affected all the technology sectors. Pirelli is also in trouble with -2.81%; almost -3% for Interpump. Among asset management securities, drops of more than 2 per cent for Banca Generali and Banca Mediolanum.

See also  ̼̼к͵ʵbe̼Ũȼ - OFweek

You may also like

There is still an Apple conference at the...

Ferrari Purosangue, the suv not suv that changes...

OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak: redesigned camera module,...

The Slow Food and Terra Madre presidents return...

iPhone 14 pre-sale is mixed, “the analyst who...

Petrol: fuel discount extended until October 17

Semiconductor sector fell, Nvidia fell more than 5%...

EU energy package, the ball goes back to...

In 19 months, the market value has shrunk...

Inflation dilemma: here are some reasons that push...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy