Setback for Piazza Affari after the substantial increases of the last few days. The Ftse Mib, back from four consecutive rises, closed -1.22% at 22,334 points. Sales were triggered by the August report on US inflation, which turned out to be higher than expected. US inflation marks an annual + 8.3% in August compared to + 8.5% in July. The consensus was + 8.1%. The core component also jumped by 6.3% on an annual basis, strengthening compared to + 5.9% in July, over the estimated + 6.1%. Indications that have sharpened expectations of a still aggressive Fed to raise rates, starting next week’s meeting.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, the -3.33% of Stm should be noted, following the sell-off that affected all the technology sectors. Pirelli is also in trouble with -2.81%; almost -3% for Interpump. Among asset management securities, drops of more than 2 per cent for Banca Generali and Banca Mediolanum.