For Italian manufacturing +1.3% year up to 2027

For Italian manufacturing +1.3% per year until 2027

“At this stage we have an economy mainly supported by services. The manufacturing industry is taking a breather after the very high growth of 2021-2022. So we will have a year of consolidation, with a growth in turnover at constant prices of 0.4% and then a decidedly more sustained recovery in 2024, with an annual average of 1.3% for the period 2024-2027″. As Gregory of Felicechief economist and head of Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research, commenting on the data of the report “Analysis of industrial sectors”.

The report, created in partnership with Prometeiahighlights how the manufacturing industry continues its positive trend that began last year: 2022 closed with a 2.6% increase in activity levels and a 15.2% increase in turnover at current prices, which exceeded 1,160 billion, supported by an average growth in prices of 12.3% for the year.

Turnover up by 1% in 2023

In 2023, turnover at current prices, with a trend growth of 1%, could exceed 1,170 billion, approximately 260 billion additional compared to 2019. Turnover at constant prices, on the other hand, will undergo a stabilization (+0.4%) , which will make it possible to consolidate the significant progress of the previous two years (+9.1% average annual growth at constant prices in 2021-22). A positive influence are numerous factors, including international ones, which have allowed the sector to weather the storm. “We have a real energy countershock with the marked drop in the prices of natural gas, oil, raw materials, industrial metals – explains De Felice – The industrial products component will contribute significantly to the drop in inflation, while the component of services will be the last to fall and we will also see it with the forecasts of the so-called core inflation (net of food and energy prices)”.

Consumption held back by inflation

Going into detail, however, the context becomes more complex. Investments, also supported by the Pnrr, will remain more vigorous (net of investments in building renovation, slowing down after the very strong growth of recent years), while consumption will suffer the impact of the erosion of incomes induced by high inflation which will penalize especially durable goods for the home, against a recovery in vehicle sales, rebounding from the lows reached in the three-year period 2020-2022. The next decisions of the ECB will have a significant impact on this last aspect.

As recalled by De Felice, “the European Central Bank he clearly said that the work is not completed, rates must be raised again. We foresee an arrival point for September at 3.75% or more probably at 4% of the rate on the deposit facility, i.e. the rate at which commercial banks that deposit with the ECB are remunerated”.

On the foreign front, the exports will reconfirm growth in 2023, by 2.4% at constant prices for the manufacturing complex, despite a marked slowdown in world demand. A trend that will allow exports from the manufacturing sector to exceed the threshold of 50% of total turnover.

Export support

The contribution of exports will also be crucial: the good ability of Italian industry to serve niches with high added value will allow the trade surplus to continue to grow, exceeding the record level of 110 billion in 2027. Among the most dynamic sectors in 2023 -2027 for deflated turnover, we find the key sectors for digital and green upgrading: motor vehicles and motorcycles (with an average annual growth of 2.8% in 2023-27), electronics (+2.5%), electrical engineering (+2.2%) and mechanics (+1.6%).

Sectors that more than others will be able to seize growth opportunities on foreign markets follow in the ranking, such as pharmaceuticals and consumer goods (+1.3% annual average in 2023-27), fashion system (+0.9%) , and furniture (+0.8%), where the luxury segment will be the driving force, highly appreciated in the United States and on the Asian markets. The driving force of exports will also be decisive for food and beverages (+0.7%), together with the recovery of tourism, in the face of less brilliant domestic consumption over the forecast horizon. In addition to inflation and changes in consumption, the progressive aging of the population will have a considerable impact on the economic performance.

(ITALPRESS).

-foto Italpress xh7-