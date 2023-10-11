For Italian pensioners, paradise is abroad, the INPS account is skipped

With 153 million and 420,119 euros, Portugal is the first country in terms of amounts concerns pensions paid by Italy abroad. They follow Spain with 126 million and 781,280 thousand euros and Swiss with 109 million and 973,129 euros, Germany (over 108 million) and France (over 96 million).

It is the photograph taken during the meeting “Italy of departures and returns – the migrant pensioners of yesterday and today” organized by INPS and Fondazione Migrantes. “The issue of pensioners deciding to emigrate abroad is a very current issue. Definitely,” he underlined Susanna Thomas, of the INPS pension central management -. The pandemic had an impact: until 2019 the numbers of those who decided to move elsewhere stood at around 5,600 – 5,700 departures, in 2020 and 2021 it dropped to an average of around 3,600 pensioners, and then rose again in 2022 to over 4,600 departures”.

What attracts many pensioners is not only the advantages of the Canary Islands, but also the fact that many are parents of the many young Italian workers who have chosen Spain as a work destination. It goes without saying that with a view to containing the phenomenon of pensioner migrations, the best solution is to return young workers to Italy. (Teleborsa)

