After the collapse of the Bitcoin of 75% from the peak, cryptocurrency markets appear to have “hit rock bottom,” JPMorgan writes in a statement.

Bitcoin and ether rose by respectively 36% he was born in 102% from the lows of mid-June and the total market value of cryptocurrencies has recovered the all-important $ 1 trillion level, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

JPMorgan analysts said there are two reasons driving the recent strength in the cryptocurrency market.

“We believe that what helped was the new contagion more limited by the collapse of the Earth / Moon”JPMorgan said, referring to the stablecoin implosion that led to tens of billions of dollars in losses and triggered a leverage effect that wiped out giants like the hedge fund. Three Arrows Capital and the cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital. “However, we believe the vero driver was the merge of Ethereum following the positive data after the launch of the Sepolia testnet in early July and the Ropsten testnet in June, both tests indicate that the Ethereum merge is feasible in 2022 ″, JPMorgan analysts write.

We remind our readers that the testnet Sepolia is a proof-of-work (PoW) testnet where decentralized application developers can test how applications work. What differentiates Sepolia from other Ethereum testnets is that most PoW validators are public validators. While the testnet Ropsten allows you to test the development of the blockchain before the release of the mainnet (mainnet is a blockchain that takes care of the operation of the cryptocurrency, that is, to transfer coins from the sender to the recipient). Thus testnet Robsten is identical to other testnets, with the exception that the “real” money is at risk in case of technical failures.

Merge is the name of a major update of the Ethereum blockchain network on which many crypto projects are built, aimed at making it leaner, more excellent and cleaner.

While the Ethereum upgrade is designed to transfer the Ethereum blockchain from a proof-of-work network into a proof-of-stake system, which should be faster and more efficient from the point of view of energy consumption. during the “mining” process.

If Ethereum manages to upgrade by the end of the year, it would help bolster sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets, JPMorgan said.

We also remind you that the update or the Ethereum merge is currently scheduled for September, depending on the performance of the next Georli testnet (the latter scheduled for 11 August) which is one of the last steps before the merge.

While ether is experiencing a strong recovery, there is still a long way to go before it can recover from recent losses. Cryptocurrency trading volumes continued to decline in July and daily NFT trading volumes plummeted by84% on an annual basis, JPMorgan analysts conclude.