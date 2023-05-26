For managers, the first quarter of 2023 closed in the red (7.1 billion euros)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Heavy first quarter for the asset management industry. From January to the end of March, a total of 7.1 billion left the coffers of asset managers. A sharp reversal compared to the positive balance of 5.5 billion collected in the previous quarter. On the other hand, assets have made slight progress, going from 2,210 billion at the end of December 2022 to the current 2,256.

Who goes up and who goes down

All the instruments contributed to a certain extent to drag the sector down, but in general the quarter…