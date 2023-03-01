Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The results above expectations thanks to the increase in turnover, the coupon more than doubled compared to the previous year and the “bullish” indications of the management give wings to the Moncler stock, which, with an increase of more than 8 points, travels in top of the FTSE MIB. The share also managed to gain on the 8th, after reaching a high for the day of 62.72 euros, a level not seen since January 2022. The shares find further support in the good performance of the luxury sector in the wake of the positive news on the ‘acceleration of Chinese growth. In fact, the other titles in the sector are also running (Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli in Milan, Hermes, Lvmh and Kering in Paris and Burberry in London).

Profit jumps to over 600 million in 2022



After the close of the Stock Exchange, the duvet group communicated its 2022 accounts (revenues +25% at constant exchange rates to 2.6 billion euros and net profit up from 411.4 to 603.1 million), highly appreciated by analysts, which above all reward the indications on the “very favourable” January-February trends, especially with regard to Chinese customers. Furthermore, the market likes the fact that the board will propose a dividend for 2022 equal to 1.12 euros per ordinary share, around 301 million in total with a payout ratio of 50% on consolidated net profit and against a coupon of 0. 6 euro of the previous year (Intesa Sanpaolo analysts had forecast a dividend of 0.68 euro). In addition, management provided encouraging comments on the start of the year, indicating very strong brand appreciation across regions and a strong reaction from Chinese consumers after the end of covid restrictions.

Encouraging indications for the current year

“2022 was a year of great emotions and successes that exceeded our own expectations. I am proud to present excellent results, the value of which is even more significant if we consider the complicated context in which they were achieved”, he said the CEO Remo Ruffini, underlining that the brands “Moncler and Stone Island have respectively reached a record of 2.2 billion and 400 million euros in sales, with solid growth in all geographies in both channels, driven by the strong momentum of both brands”. According to Equita analysts, Moncler is “well positioned to benefit from the reopening in China, both due to the strength of the brand in the local market and the historically high exposure to tourism. Furthermore, the comments on the robust growth among European and American consumers represent a signal of strength compared to indications of normalization emerging from other players”. Even the Intermonte experts, who confirmed the “outperform” valuation with a price target of 66 euros, spoke of “better-than-expected results” and “encouraging comments” on 2023: “In view of the first quarter 2023 numbers, the direction of the consensus estimates should remain favourable. Moreover, in our opinion, Moncler is able to evaluate new M&A options. The possible objectives should satisfy the ‘beyond luxury’ paradigm explained on the occasion of the acquisition of Stone Island: a possible target must have a strong identity, a contemporary positioning (especially with Gen Z customers), exceptional product quality and distribution”.