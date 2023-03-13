Listen to the audio version of the article

Porsche reported a jump in profits in 2022 on the back of a price hike policy. With an increase in sales of 13.6% to 37.6 billion euros (with growth mainly in the United States and China), the operating result rose by 27.4% to 6.8 billion euros. The yield rose to 18% from 16% a year earlier. The Volkswagen Group subsidiary that makes sports cars achieved this record result even as deliveries rose 2.6% to 310,000 vehicles. Porsche has been listed since September but in a short time it surpassed Volkswagen in terms of market value, exceeding 100 billion dollars.

“Under difficult conditions, we achieved by far the best result in Porsche history,” commented Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who is also CEO of the entire Volkswagen Group. For 2023, Porsche is aiming for group sales of around 40 to 42 billion euros. The operating return on sales is expected to be between 17 and 19%, confirming the objectives of last autumn’s IPO despite the times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Target 20%

But the board launched a “Road to 20” program to boost returns to more than 20% over the long term. CFO Lutz Meschke has promised that the brand will be stronger than ever. Starting with the product range, via the prices, up to the cost structure. “Our success factors are improved price positioning, strong product mix, increased group sales, exchange rate effects and our high cost discipline,” explained the Chief Financial Officer.

Electrification ahead

The Stuttgart-based company wants to expand the model range with another SUV in addition to the Cayenne. And it intends to continue with its ambitious electrification strategy. In 2024, after the well-known problems with software development, the Macan will be delivered to customers in the fully electric version. The batteries, it was specified, will be manufactured in Germany with a partner. An important clarification after the story that saw Volkswagen’s possible decision to emigrate with a gigafactory to the United States at the center.

The all-electric 718 is expected mid-decade and will be followed by the battery-powered version of the Cayenne. The fourth generation of the SUV reportedly underscores Porsche’s goal of delivering more than 80 percent of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030.