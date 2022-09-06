On September 6, 2022, Sumida Chuan Coffee joined hands with the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the Pu’er Municipal Government of Yunnan Province to jointly launch a new product “Asian Games Dream Series – China Pu’er Ear Lock Fresh Coffee”. As a public welfare licensed coffee specially created for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the proceeds from this product will be donated to the “Hangzhou Asian Games Dream Action” public fundraising project to help the football dream of Pu’er coffee farmers’ primary school.





Dreaming of Yunnan Pu’er, let the world see Chinese coffee

Yunnan Pu’er is located in the “Golden Belt of Coffee Planting in the World” near the Tropic of Cancer. It is the main coffee producing area with the largest planting area, the highest yield and the best quality in the country, and is known as the “Coffee Capital of China“. Behind more than 130 years of planting history and more than 30 years of large-scale planting struggle is the Chinese coffee dream that more than 200,000 coffee farmers have worked hard for generations and have always adhered to.

Following the footsteps of pursuing dreams and carrying the mission of realizing dreams, Sumida Chuan Coffee and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games came to Pu’er, Yunnan, and jointly launched the “Pu’er Coffee Public Welfare Program” with the local government, and jointly created this Asian Games public welfare licensed coffee product – ” Asian Games Dream Series: Fresh Coffee with Chinese Pu’er Ear Locks”.

This product uses 100% Yunnan AA grade Arabica beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance. It is roasted in medium-darkness to balance the acidity and sweetness, and has a strong nutty flavor. It uses the advanced nitrogen-filling and fresh-keeping technology of Sumida River coffee, so that the original aroma of the coffee can be preserved. Perfectly preserved. While donating product profits and realizing dreams for the children of coffee farmers, it also allows more people to taste the good taste of coffee that is unique to China.





At present, my country’s coffee market is in a period of rapid consumption growth. Yunnan’s coffee industry has a good foundation and good policies, and has continued to “out of the circle” in recent years, and has been recognized by more and more coffee brands and consumers. However, due to the weak deep processing link and lack of core brand building, the development of the whole industry chain of Yunnan coffee has not yet been formed, and its comprehensive competitiveness needs to be improved.

As a responsible and responsible Chinese coffee brand, Sumida Chuan Coffee has carried out a series of active cooperation with the Pu’er Municipal Government of Yunnan Province in raw material procurement, product processing, brand building, market development, personnel training, etc. The advantages are combined to achieve “product serving the country” and “industry serving the country”, and help the development of the national coffee industry. In March of this year, Sumida Chuan Coffee launched a new product, the non-destructive Xiaohongshuang coffee liquid, which uses Yunnan small-grain coffee as the raw material. In May of this year, Sumida Chuan Coffee opened a live broadcast of Sumida Trump Er Douyin online, and the sales exceeded one million in 10 days, which effectively spread the brand value of Yunnan coffee.





Connecting goodwill with coffee to realize “2022 Asian Games Dreams”

At the end of 2019, the large-scale public welfare action “Finding the Dream of the 2022 Asian Games” was officially launched. With the Asian Games as the platform, the dream as the center, and the public welfare as the link, through the three stages of “seeking dreams, helping dreams, and realizing dreams”, the Hangzhou Asian Games will be built. dream starry sky. Since the launch of the campaign, more than 200,000 Asian Games dreams have been collected around the world, attracting nearly 700 million people to pay attention and participate in the Asian Games public welfare. From September 2021, the large-scale public welfare action “Finding 2022 Asian Games Dreams” has officially entered the stage of realizing the dream , “To draw the dream of the Asian Games”, “Dance for the Asian Games”, “Thousands of young people watching the game” and other series of dream-realizing actions have been completed one after another, and the brilliance of the Asian Games dream has gradually come into reality.

In April 2021, Sumidagawa Coffee became the official designated coffee for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. During the preparation and holding of the Asian Games, while providing high-quality coffee services to everyone, Sumidagawa Coffee is also actively participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games Dream Realization Action, helping to create a “dream starry sky” unique to the Hangzhou Asian Games, and creating a strong atmosphere for all people to participate in the Asian Games event.





From May 2021, for every “Public Welfare Baby” order placed by Sumida Chuan Coffee’s Tmall flagship store, part of the amount will be donated to the “Hangzhou Asian Games Dream Action” public fund to support the realization of the 2022 Asian Games dream. As of the end of August 2022, the cumulative donation orders have exceeded 6.36 million, and the Sumida River Coffee Tmall flagship store has also been rated as one of the top ten love stores on Taobao and Tmall in 2022.





During the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger, Sumida Chuan Coffee joined hands with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee in the Hangzhou Civic Center Subway Station to bring the “Asian Games Dreams Come True” Asian Games public welfare event. Nearly 200,000 Hangzhou citizens lit up the Asian Games Wish Wall for more than 120,000 times. At the same time, Sumida River Coffee also presented Hangzhou friends with fresh coffee, hoping to use coffee to connect the Asian Games dream and share New Year’s blessings.





In April this year, the online public welfare position of “Hangzhou Asian Games Comes Up” – Sumida River Coffee Team was officially launched. This event is joined by the Pu’er Municipal Government of Yunnan Province. All the public welfare energy obtained by donating steps will be donated to help the sports dream of Pu’er Coffee Farmers Primary School. Since its launch, the Sumida River Coffee Team has donated 9 billion steps by 120,000 comrades, and has donated football kits from 10 schools.





The newly launched Asian Games public welfare licensed product “Asian Games Dream Series – China Pu’er Ear Lock Fresh Coffee” closely links the spirit of the Asian Games with the dream of the rise of national coffee based on the attributes of coffee sharing. On the one hand, serve the Asian Games with healthy and pure fresh coffee, so that the good Chinese coffee from Pu’er, Yunnan is gradually seen by the world; Promote the all-round development of young people.

By holding hands with the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sumida River Coffee is giving back to the society with practical actions, and also invites more friends who like coffee to use coffee to connect the goodwill between people and contribute more fresh coffee to the “Asian Games Dream”.



