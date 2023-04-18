For the first time, my country released the national promotion catalog of fine crop varieties to guide and promote the upgrading of varieties – Xinhua English.news.cn

CCTV News: Today (April 18), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs held a press conference, and the relevant person in charge introduced the relevant situation of my country’s first release of the National Catalog of Excellent Crop Varieties for Promotion.

The national promotion catalog of fine crop varieties focused on 10 kinds of crops and 241 fine varieties based on the current demand for agricultural production seeds. Starting from the urgent needs of current agricultural production, the catalog focuses on “rice bags” (rice, wheat, corn), “oil bottles” (soybeans, rapeseed, peanuts), “vegetable baskets” (potatoes, Chinese cabbage, cabbage) and important For strategic agricultural products (cotton), according to the promotion and application rules of varieties, the promotion varieties are divided into backbone type, growth type, sprout type and special type, and a relatively complete and sequential promotion echelon of varieties is launched to guide and promote the upgrading of varieties.

Yang Haisheng, deputy director of the Seed Industry Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: In this way, a relatively complete and gradual echelon of varieties will be formed, and it will also be convenient for seed users to select scientifically targeted seeds based on their own needs, promote the upgrading of varieties in production, and promote Yield levels increased.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated that on the one hand, it is necessary to meet the urgent needs of current agricultural production, speed up the promotion of fine varieties, integrate and apply comprehensive technical solutions such as good varieties, good methods, good fields, good systems, and good opportunities; on the other hand, it is necessary to target the major needs of future development. Stepping up the joint research on breeding.

Yang Haisheng, deputy director of the Seed Industry Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: Accelerate the breeding of breakthrough new varieties with high and stable yields, green and high-quality, wide-ranging and multi-resistant, and suitable for machine use, which will effectively promote the production capacity of grain and important agricultural products to a new level.