“For the Indians we are cool business robots”

In political negotiations, however, things escalate again and again and threats are made to break off negotiations. Is escalation a tool that is also used outside our European cultural framework?

Yes, just more subtle. The BRICS escalate politely, for example by anchoring very high and initially naming a price that can sometimes be 200 percent or more.

What do you hope to achieve from it?

They can show their goodwill. Not long ago, an Indian company negotiated with a German medium-sized company. At the end the Indians said: You know what, because you’re such a nice company, we’ll give you a discount on top of that. But instead of happily accepting the discount, the German company refused and cut ties with the supplier completely.

