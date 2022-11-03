Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Miml) must first of all have a very clear mission, which justifies the change of name of the dicastery. Of made in Italy there will be a lot of talk in the investigations that the Urso ministry will carry out on the subject of “golden power”, that is, of special powers to protect assets and strategic production chains. But windows of opportunity could also open up in the field of trade policy, which in recent years in the Italian debate seemed to have ended up a bit in mothballs.

The role of MIML and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

We will see in what terms the new MIMI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate on this matter, but there are certainly several ideas. «One more weapon for Made in Italy, for example – comments Amedeo Tetione of the leading Italian experts in trade policy and currently coordinator of the technical secretariat of the Committee for the attraction of foreign investments of the former Ministry of Development – offers the proposal for a European Regulation on geographical indications for industrial and artisanal products “, on the model of what exists in the agri-food sector.

The measure under discussion

The regulation, currently under discussion, would be an ideal tool for commercial policy actions in the spirit of the economic nationalism professed by the Meloni government, within a uniform system at EU level for the defense of intellectual property. “A strong and repeated campaign to protect the real made in Italy should be coupled to it – comments Teti – to be carried out on the markets of third countries, to defend Italian products from counterfeiting abroad”.

According to Teti, beyond this specific EU Regulation, there are still margins “for a renewed commercial policy with a more regionalized or sectoralized approach to protect our industry and shorten production chains”.

Less dependence on China, India and Russia

Dependence on major players such as China, India or Russia must be minimized – this is the reasoning – by starting the transition from large all-encompassing agreements, negotiated in the past by the European Commission, to sectoral agreements. «With the USA and other countries likeminded – adds the coordinator of the foreign investment secretariat of the former Mise – the EU could negotiate an agreement relating only to exchanges of high-tech products to protect their respective industries; since the ITA agreement is no longer working too well; same thing about pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, with African countries for the exchange of strategic raw materials and through forms of industrial cooperation aimed at local stabilization, as a natural brake on immigration. And the European Union should reflect on the opportunity to enter the trans-Pacific trade alliance which, under the leadership of Japan, brings together the main countries of Asia and Oceania, now that the United Kingdom has also asked to join it ”.