Home Business For the New Year’s Eve dinner, 96 euros will be spent per family
Business

For the New Year’s Eve dinner, 96 euros will be spent per family

by admin
For the New Year’s Eve dinner, 96 euros will be spent per family

For the year-end dinner, an average of 96 euros per family will be allocated to the table, 3% less than in 2021. According to Coldiretti/Ixè, nine out of ten Italians will cook at home, their own or that of relatives and friends, while the others will divide above all between restaurants, where over four million people are expected, and agritourisms, with over three hundred thousand presences.

The tables will be composed on average of 7 people. What won’t be missing? According to Coldiretti, certainly sparkling wine, chosen by eight out of ten Italians, but also lentils will be present in 82% of the menus. Among the lucky foods there are also grapes, present on 60% of the tables: twelve are to be eaten, one for each month of the year. The interest in lentils is accompanied by cotechino and zampone, present on 67% of the tables. Coldiretti estimates that around 6 million kilos will be served, 90% of which is nationally produced.

There is also a strong presence of fish on the festive tables: anchovies, clams, sole, red mullet and cuttlefish. 63% of Italians will taste the salmon arrived from abroad, 10% will afford the oysters and 7% the caviar, often of national production which is also exported. Only 34% will consume exotic fruit while local seasonal fruit will be present in 90% of homes. In general therefore, according to Coldiretti/Ixè estimates, 92% of Italians will bring mainly national products to the table for the celebration.

You may also like

Work, Istat: over four million workers have participated...

Bosch at CES 2023: software at the heart...

Cutting the electricity bill: down by 19.5% but...

Bills, Antitrust corrects the measures: price increases are...

West Mine Zinc Industry flexibly uses zinc option...

Mirabaud AM: Fed eases tightening, but rates will...

Audi: from passion for motorsport to production cars

The Fed is relatively expected to be hawkish...

European stock exchanges in red in the last...

Gas and electricity: Agcom confirms the measures taken...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy