For the year-end dinner, an average of 96 euros per family will be allocated to the table, 3% less than in 2021. According to Coldiretti/Ixè, nine out of ten Italians will cook at home, their own or that of relatives and friends, while the others will divide above all between restaurants, where over four million people are expected, and agritourisms, with over three hundred thousand presences.

The tables will be composed on average of 7 people. What won’t be missing? According to Coldiretti, certainly sparkling wine, chosen by eight out of ten Italians, but also lentils will be present in 82% of the menus. Among the lucky foods there are also grapes, present on 60% of the tables: twelve are to be eaten, one for each month of the year. The interest in lentils is accompanied by cotechino and zampone, present on 67% of the tables. Coldiretti estimates that around 6 million kilos will be served, 90% of which is nationally produced.

There is also a strong presence of fish on the festive tables: anchovies, clams, sole, red mullet and cuttlefish. 63% of Italians will taste the salmon arrived from abroad, 10% will afford the oysters and 7% the caviar, often of national production which is also exported. Only 34% will consume exotic fruit while local seasonal fruit will be present in 90% of homes. In general therefore, according to Coldiretti/Ixè estimates, 92% of Italians will bring mainly national products to the table for the celebration.