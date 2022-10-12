Home Business For the paper industry, the gas bill is worth 1.3 billion, 95% more
Business

For the paper industry, the gas bill is worth 1.3 billion, 95% more

by admin
For the paper industry, the gas bill is worth 1.3 billion, 95% more

The paper sector is dealing with the crisis and al Miacthe international exhibition of the paper industry, illustrates the numbers that summarize expensive energy.

«The strong impact of energy costs The circular economy is also undermining the Italian economy, as well as opening the domestic market to environmental dumping with the arrival on the European and Italian territory of paper products that cost less in terms of energy but above all for the environment ». To say it is Lorenzo Poli, president of Assocarta. “Measures at European level are necessary – he hopes – to reduce energy costs and prevent a single country, such as Germany, from adopting interventions at the national level or introducing a cap at the level of a single state, which modify competitiveness in Europe and they undermine Europe itself from an economic and political point of view ”.

The paper sector with a recycling rate of 85% is part of a supply chain that represents 1.4% of the GDP which has paper to be recycled as its raw material. In fact, our country ranks second in Europe – after Germany – for both production and use of paper to be recycled, so much so that every minute the sector recycles 12 tons of paper. In 2021, 6 million tons of paper were recycled (+800 thousand tons compared to 2020).

“It is estimated that in the first 9 months of this year the gas bill of the paper sector exceeded by more than 95% that of the whole of 2021, equal to over 1.3 billion euros, 5 times higher than in 2020 ( 265 million euros) »recalls Poli. “Between 2020 and 2022 – he maintains – the impact on the turnover of the cost of gas went from 4.2% to 47%”.

The first seven months of the year recorded a modest growth of the sector equal to 0.3%. After the improvement recorded in the first quarter (+ 4.5%), the volumes achieved by the sector in July showed the first significant reduction (-5.9% compared to July 2021) since November 2020. The production of paper and cardboard for packaging , which has always led the positive dynamics of the sector (even in 2020 with some exceptions), fell by 4% in July, paper and cardboard for corrugated cardboard decreased by 7.5%.

You may also like

Milan stands out among the most technological cities:...

Tiscali scores a mighty + 54% from historic...

Piazza Affari closes down even today, Leonardo and...

NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti specification exposure: 20% higher...

Italian candies are worth 750 million euros and...

The net inflow of funds in the two...

Trading: this is how expensive bills impact on...

Bank of Korea Raises Rates by Another 50bps...

Professional training, warning of operators: “Goal is at...

Markets, global credit falls for S&P indicate deeper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy