The paper sector is dealing with the crisis and al Miacthe international exhibition of the paper industry, illustrates the numbers that summarize expensive energy.

«The strong impact of energy costs The circular economy is also undermining the Italian economy, as well as opening the domestic market to environmental dumping with the arrival on the European and Italian territory of paper products that cost less in terms of energy but above all for the environment ». To say it is Lorenzo Poli, president of Assocarta. “Measures at European level are necessary – he hopes – to reduce energy costs and prevent a single country, such as Germany, from adopting interventions at the national level or introducing a cap at the level of a single state, which modify competitiveness in Europe and they undermine Europe itself from an economic and political point of view ”.

The paper sector with a recycling rate of 85% is part of a supply chain that represents 1.4% of the GDP which has paper to be recycled as its raw material. In fact, our country ranks second in Europe – after Germany – for both production and use of paper to be recycled, so much so that every minute the sector recycles 12 tons of paper. In 2021, 6 million tons of paper were recycled (+800 thousand tons compared to 2020).

“It is estimated that in the first 9 months of this year the gas bill of the paper sector exceeded by more than 95% that of the whole of 2021, equal to over 1.3 billion euros, 5 times higher than in 2020 ( 265 million euros) »recalls Poli. “Between 2020 and 2022 – he maintains – the impact on the turnover of the cost of gas went from 4.2% to 47%”.

The first seven months of the year recorded a modest growth of the sector equal to 0.3%. After the improvement recorded in the first quarter (+ 4.5%), the volumes achieved by the sector in July showed the first significant reduction (-5.9% compared to July 2021) since November 2020. The production of paper and cardboard for packaging , which has always led the positive dynamics of the sector (even in 2020 with some exceptions), fell by 4% in July, paper and cardboard for corrugated cardboard decreased by 7.5%.