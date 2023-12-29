Home » For the stock markets the best year since 2019. Piazza Affari +28%
For the stock markets the best year since 2019. Piazza Affari +28%

by admin
For the stock markets the best year since 2019. Piazza Affari +28%

by Nino Sunseri

Economic and financial journalist for over 50 years

The stock market closed slightly higher in the last session of the year, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index marks a +0.07% at 30,351 points, just below the 2023 high which was exceeded intraday. Piazza Affari thus puts the seal on a largely positive year as for the majority of European stock exchanges. In 2023 the Milan Stock Exchange, together with that of Tokyo, was the best among the main ones in the world. Which however marked the best year since 2019 It still has a lot to recover to reach the historic highs that other stock markets are constantly updating, but in the meantime it has achieved the greatest growth globally since the beginning of the year. The list of only Wall Street technology stocks, i.e. the Nasdaq, is considered separately. Here is the 2023 ranking of the main world stock exchanges: 1) Nasdaq (New York) +44% 2) Milan and Tokyo +28% 3) S&P 500 (New York) +24% 4) Madrid +23% 5) Frankfurt +20% 6) Paris +16% 7) Dow Jones (New York) +13% 8) Seoul +7% 9) London and Zurich +3% 10) Shenzhen -3% 11) Shanghai -7% 12) Hong Kong -13% This year’s rally, apart from the cases of Chinese stock markets, has compensated for the declines in 2022 also caused by the war in Ukraine. Among the only stocks listed on Piazza Affari, the best with large capitalization were Unicredit and Leonardo while the worst, among the few significant drops in 2023, was Diasorin, which slowed down after the strong increases in the sector due to the Covid pandemic.

Here is the 2023 ranking of the major groups trading on the Milan Stock Exchange contained in the Ftse Mib index:

BEST Leonardo +84% Unicredit +83% Stellantis +61% Banca Monte Paschi Siena +60% Bper Banca +56% Ferrari +53% A2a +50% Iveco Group +47% Banco Bpm +42% Stmicroelectronics +38%

WORST Diasorin -26% Fineco -11% Tenaris -4%

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute consultancy or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline any responsibility and remember that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

