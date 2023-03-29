Home Business For the traffic light, a spring break
Yesterday evening’s agreement, the emergence of which felt like ludicrously condensed coalition negotiations, is in many places little more than a collection of obvious things that make you want to exclaim: well, then do it! Or by common sense. Or strange repetitions. Example: the fact that the climate protection law should ultimately account for emission savings “across sectors” has long been stated in the coalition agreement. The fact that all sectors, including transport, should and must make a contribution is also nothing new and also not a paradigm shift – that will continue to cause controversy, we bet.

See also  Wear warning - La Stampa

