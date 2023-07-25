Home » “For us, Brexit was an absolute disaster”
"For us, Brexit was an absolute disaster"

"For us, Brexit was an absolute disaster"

Who are the fishermen most angry about?
Industry has completely lost faith in government, not only in Boris Johnson but also in the current government. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is part of it. The government says it will revisit the EU 2026 fisheries deal. But we have no reason to believe that this will lead to a better result. Many have given up hope. Many of us voted for Brexit for other reasons as well. But we don’t see a particularly good future for us. The politicians have let us down.

You voted for Brexit yourself. Would you vote differently today?
Personally, I see no reason why we shouldn’t have a good relationship with Europe. And I realize that the world is changing, especially with regard to the war in Ukraine. That speaks for the fact that Europe sticks together. That was one of the few good things Johnson did: support Ukraine. But the EU Commission in particular is not working, there is a lack of democracy. And there was criticism of the constantly growing bureaucracy. Added to this was the general feeling that political decisions within the EU were made on the basis of the smallest common denominator. I was pro-Brexit, absolutely, but I was also appalled at the deal we got. It seems to me that other countries value their fishing industry far more than we do.

