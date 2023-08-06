For whom an asset manager makes sense

Many savers want to invest in securities for various reasons. You are faced with the crucial question: How do you approach your investment with manageable risk so that you achieve a higher return? Do it yourself or should you entrust yourself to an investment professional?

Experienced financial planners know: it is enough if there is enough money in the account for the nest egg of around six net salaries and for foreseeable purchases. This allows investors to cover financial risks such as unemployment without having to sell their funds, ETFs or individual shares in an emergency. However, the pros also know that any additional assets should be invested in the stock market, depending on the individual risk profile. Only there is the chance to achieve a long-term return that is well above the interest rate of overnight and time deposit accounts.

Securities clearly beat interest accounts

There are plenty of good reasons for making a profitable investment: “Many savers no longer want their money to be devalued by inflation when interest rates are low. Others, on the other hand, would like to gradually build up a smaller or larger fortune for themselves or their children. And middle-aged investors often strive for an additional monthly pension when they retire and rely on shares, ETFs or funds to do so,” says Prof. Hartwig Webersinke from the Technical University of Aschaffenburg. “All these people are faced with the question: How can you best implement your project?” says the dean and head of the Institute for Asset Management there. In principle, you have five ways to do this, which are presented in the following overview.

Do-it-Yourself: Investment as a part-time job

Taking matters into your own hands appears to be the cheapest option for most savers. But that is only the case for the time being. On the one hand, it takes a lot of time to familiarize yourself with the complex subject of financial markets. On the other hand, the newcomers to the stock exchange have to spend a lot of time for years to keep up to date and to successfully manage the portfolio (read more about this here). Don’t forget: During the multi-year apprenticeship, mistakes are quite likely, so that the apparently cheap way can turn out to be very expensive.

Conclusion: Suitable for everyone who wants to make investing their (secondary) job

Branch bank: Convenience costs

Anyone who decides to entrust their branch bank with the investment will get one thing above all: convenience. It is also convenient for the banks if they have all customer matters – such as current accounts, building loans and investments – in their hands. After all, they make good money selling in-house investment products to customers who don’t want to switch or deal with other service providers. The reason: These products often have significantly higher costs than most people realize.

Bottom Line: Suitable for anyone who believes their bank has the best products and is willing to pay more than necessary for them

Robo-Advisor: The computer has the last word

Low costs and the subliminal message “The computer is always right”: This is what the so-called robo-advisors want to convince with. The almost fully automated financial markets offer their mostly young clientele a manageable selection of index funds (ETFs). In addition, the “robos” divide their customers into risk profiles with a schematic portfolio structure without individual consultation after they have filled out an online questionnaire. Misjudgments in self-disclosure can hardly be eliminated in this way.

Conclusion: Suitable for anyone who wants to entrust their entire investment to machines and is satisfied with a small selection of ETFs

Online wealth management: Machines think, humans direct

Independent wealth managers don’t make money selling products like banks do. This from the BaFin controlled experts are instead paid by their clients and thus work in their interests. Algorithms are also used for online asset management, which is possible from 25,000 euros. But the decisions are ultimately made by people with many years of professional experience, who can be contacted by their customers, for example by email. You choose suitable products from a wide range without making any money yourself. The magazine “Capital” recently tested over 100 independent asset managers (box below).

Conclusion: Suitable for anyone who wants to use independent asset management at reasonable costs.

Classic wealth management: Tailor-made for the customer

The classic independent asset management (see above) is sometimes possible from 100,000 euros, sometimes only from 250,000 euros. The wealth professionals analyze the life, wealth and tax situation of the customers and plan in detail how to achieve their financial goals. In addition to all ETFs and actively managed funds, the entire spectrum of individual values ​​as well as corporate investments and real estate are available for implementation. This means that the investment can be tailored very specifically to the customer.

Conclusion: Suitable for anyone who wants to invest at least 100,000 euros with independent asset management and appreciates individual advice and personal contact.

108 bank-independent asset managers put to the acid test

The business and finance magazine “Capital” analyzed more than 50,000 anonymized custody accounts held by 108 non-bank asset managers last year. For this purpose, the participating asset managers gave the test team an insight into the real data at their custodian banks such as V-Bank. The portfolios were divided into three risk categories: conservative, balanced and opportunity-oriented. The following criteria were evaluated:

Portfolio structure: Is there good diversification across stocks, bonds and other investments, as well as across regions and sectors?

Product implementation: Does asset management make sensible investments in individual stocks or in actively managed funds?

Risk management: How robust are the portfolios in the event of market crashes or interest rate fluctuations, as was the case in 2022?

Cost: What are the costs of the investment products and the costs of buying and selling?

Performance: What returns did the asset managers achieve compared to a chosen benchmark?

Interested parties can find more information about the results of the Capital Asset Manager Test 2023 at www.v-check.de/content/top-verwalter

Author: Juergen Lutz

