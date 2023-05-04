Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid athlete: here is the ranking

Footballers continue to dominate the rankings of the highest paid in the world of sport. In the ranking of the highest paid sportsmen of the year, which includes earnings, on and off the field, calculated by the US business magazine Forbes from May 1, 2022 to the same day this year. In fact, first, second and third are, in order, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé. CR7 he is the new record holder of the Scrooges of sport thanks also to the mega-contract signed with the Saudis of Al Nassr. The magazine «Forbes» has calculated in 136 million dollars his earnings, and those obtained off the field are greater, with various sponsorships, which have guaranteed him 90 million, of those on the field, which amount to 46 in the period under consideration.

In second place Lionel Messi with 130 million equally divided (65 and 65) between field and off, third Kylian Mbappe whose 120 million come largely from his main activity, the one on the pitch because it is the 100 million collected to stay at PSG. In addition, he earned another 20 thanks to contracts with sponsors.

First of the non-footballers, and fourth in the overall standings, is the NBA and LA Lakers basketball ace LeBron James, with 119.5 million, of which the majority, 75, comes from the companies of which he is a testimonial while 44.5 were guaranteed by the Lakers. Fifth is the multiple world champion boxer «Canelo» Alvarez, idol of Mexicans, with 110 million (100 earned in the ring). Remaining in the world of boxing compared to the 285 earned in 2018 by the other boxer Floyd Mayweather, not surprisingly nicknamed “Money”.

Some golfers are also in the top ten. He places sixth Dustin Johnson (with $107 million in last year earnings) e Phil Mickelson (seventh with 106), who recently abandoned the PGA Tour circuit for that of Liv Golf, supported by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Eighth and tenth other two NBA aces, Stephen Curry (100,4) e Kevin Durant (89.1) while ninth is a champion who retired in September 2022, the tennis player Roger Federer, which however in the last year managed to collect 95.1 million dollars, of which only one hundred thousand came from the field. The rest came into his pockets thanks to sponsors.