Home Business Forbes, the richest man and woman in the world are two French. Musk in decline
Business

Forbes, the richest man and woman in the world are two French. Musk in decline

by admin
Forbes, the richest man and woman in the world are two French. Musk in decline

Forbes ranking, everything changes: the Europeans dominate

Elon Musk he has lost the primacy, he is no longer the most rich in the world. The unfortunate Twitter operation is penalizing the billionaire founder of Tesla and it is not an American who benefits from it. For the first time, the richest man and woman in the world – reads the Corriere della Sera – are both French: Bernard Arnaultfounder and head of the luxury group Lvmhand Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to L’Oréal, the world leader in cosmetics. The ranking published yesterday by the American economic magazine Forbes indicates that Arnault, with 211 billion dollars, ousted the American of South African origin Elon Musk from the top position (still at 180), penalized by the purchase of Twitter and the decline in the Tesla stock. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers — eleventh world fortune with $80.5 billion — is the richest woman in the world by the third consecutive yearhaving succeeded her mother Liliane Bettencourt, first in 2016 and 2017.

In the general classification– continues the Corriere – after Arnault and Musk, in third place is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos (114 billion). They follow Larry Ellison (107) founder of Oracle, 92-year-old Warren Buffett (106 billion) to head investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, later Bill Gates (104), Michael Bloomberg (94.5), Mexican Carlos Slim (93), the Indian Mukesh Ambani (83.4) who is the richest in Asia, and Steve Ballmer (80,7). Il first Italian in the standings is John Ferrerothirtieth position, with assets that have risen to 38.9 billion dollars, followed at a considerable distance by Giorgio Armani157th with 11.1 billion, and by Silvio Berlusconi, 352nd with $6.8 billion. In all the Italian billionaires, according to Forbes, I’m 64.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Indictment spectacle: Trump calls criminal proceedings “election manipulation”

Tesla accused of racism: it will pay 3.2...

Black Owned Startups: “Investors Don’t Understand the Potential”

Lobby, the government tries. The table to write...

Bundeswehr in need of personnel: Strack-Zimmermann shows solutions

Silvestri: “My son’s father? He’s not an Fdi...

Onlyfans: Model makes $73,000 a month – here’s...

Forbes, the richest man and woman in the...

Because of rising costs – that’s why the...

Against the United States?Beijing censors U.S. chipmakers on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy