Forbes ranking, everything changes: the Europeans dominate

Elon Musk he has lost the primacy, he is no longer the most rich in the world. The unfortunate Twitter operation is penalizing the billionaire founder of Tesla and it is not an American who benefits from it. For the first time, the richest man and woman in the world – reads the Corriere della Sera – are both French: Bernard Arnaultfounder and head of the luxury group Lvmhand Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to L’Oréal, the world leader in cosmetics. The ranking published yesterday by the American economic magazine Forbes indicates that Arnault, with 211 billion dollars, ousted the American of South African origin Elon Musk from the top position (still at 180), penalized by the purchase of Twitter and the decline in the Tesla stock. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers — eleventh world fortune with $80.5 billion — is the richest woman in the world by the third consecutive yearhaving succeeded her mother Liliane Bettencourt, first in 2016 and 2017.

In the general classification– continues the Corriere – after Arnault and Musk, in third place is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos (114 billion). They follow Larry Ellison (107) founder of Oracle, 92-year-old Warren Buffett (106 billion) to head investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, later Bill Gates (104), Michael Bloomberg (94.5), Mexican Carlos Slim (93), the Indian Mukesh Ambani (83.4) who is the richest in Asia, and Steve Ballmer (80,7). Il first Italian in the standings is John Ferrerothirtieth position, with assets that have risen to 38.9 billion dollars, followed at a considerable distance by Giorgio Armani157th with 11.1 billion, and by Silvio Berlusconi, 352nd with $6.8 billion. In all the Italian billionaires, according to Forbes, I’m 64.

Subscribe to the newsletter

