[NTD Times, Beijing time, April 15, 2023]While the CCP is making high-profile publicity about China’s economic recovery, Liu Yuhui, an economic expert from mainland China, published an article saying that China’s economic deflation has begun, the economy has fallen into recession, and almost all the people are in debt. However, the data from the Central Bank of China shows that the private deposit rate keeps rising. This phenomenon has attracted the attention of all walks of life.

On April 11, the CCP officially announced economic data: the annual increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in March was only 0.7%, the lowest increase since September 2021. The balance of broad money (M2) was 281.46 trillion yuan, an annual increase of 12.7%, an increase of 3 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year.

M2 refers to the measurement data of broad money supply, covering quasi-money with low liquidity, which can be used to measure the supply of funds in the entire market.

China‘s three-year zero-epidemic policy has led to a severe economic downturn. Then the CCP made another major policy turn, with the aim of rescuing the weak economy. However, ordinary people not only did not consume, but instead saved money. Newly increased savings of nearly 70 trillion yuan hit a 20-year high, indicating a decline in consumer confidence.

Qiu Wanjun, a professor of finance and finance at Northeastern University in Boston, USA: “Deflation and high deposits appear at the same time, which means that the people adopt a conservative attitude towards consumption. If they are unwilling to consume, they store money in the banking system. For ordinary people, deposits are a virtue, but For economists, if everyone is unwilling to consume and deposit money in bank accounts, it will cause the entire economy to lose momentum. Because China‘s current economic development strategy is to promote the development of the entire economy through the so-called double cycle , but if the deposits are high, private consumption cannot be raised, or investment cannot be raised, it may bring stagnation to the Chinese economy.”

Scholars pointed out that the so-called “deflation” means that the economy is in a downward cycle, residents’ income decreases, and the demand for various materials decreases, resulting in an oversupply and overcapacity situation, so prices begin to fall.

Qiu Wanjun: “We can see that in the data section of China‘s price level, China‘s inflation rate in February was revised downward, and the price index only increased by 1%. Compared with the 2.1% increase rate in January, it is obviously a It’s quite a lot lower. The People’s Bank of China’s goal is to increase the CPI consumer price index at 3%. Therefore, compared with the target of rising consumer price index, the current inflation rate is indeed showing a relatively downward revision.”

The authorities’ efforts to boost domestic demand have had limited success. Liu Yuhui, a professor at the Economic Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, posted on social media that China’s current economic situation is that deflation has begun and the economy has already fallen into recession.

Liu Yuhui pointed out that in the past 15 months, the CCP government has invested 40 trillion yuan of M2 intensively, but it has still not prevented the economy from slipping into deflation. “Real estate didn’t respond, financial assets didn’t rise, stocks were a stock market, and funds didn’t sell well.” He questioned, “Where did all this money go?”

According to data from the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, the private deposit rate in China continues to rise, which has aroused concern from all walks of life.

Epoch Times columnist Wang He: “Beijing has just released a data recently. The average deposit of Beijing residents is 270,000 yuan, so many people think of your average. I was averaged. This is a false number. The CCP never discloses it to you. What is your median? They made an average. In this average, I have 10 million people, and the remaining nine people are all zero, so this data cannot be used as a reference for economic research at all. .”

Qiu Wanjun: “In fact, the rise and fall of the overall price has no direct relationship with the increase or decrease of savings, because the so-called demand is mainly in two places, one is consumption, and the other is investment. The deposit part is mainly in the supply of funds, and even We can see that the People’s Bank of China has increased the money supply. Therefore, the money supply in a broad sense is called M2. It has increased significantly, trying to stimulate the economy with an increase in the money supply. But now, the problems facing the Chinese economy may be related to demand Insufficient, so that private consumption and investment are stagnant.”

Liu Yuhui’s article pointed out that the problem with China‘s current consumer demand is that the household sector has no money. From the perspective of 2021, the credit extension of the household sector will be nearly 1 trillion yuan per month, but from January to February this year, the total amount of credit in the Chinese household sector is less than 300 billion yuan. From the perspective of demand, the prominent contradiction is that the six pockets of the household sector have indeed shrunk.

Wang He: “What does it mean that the six purses are empty? He wants to buy a house, two young couples, plus their parents, isn’t that six people? To buy a house, it is equal to the family’s funds He and his assets have all been invested in real estate, and his purse is empty, so how can he spend it?”

At the end of the article, it pointed out that if ordinary people do not buy houses, developers will not buy land, and it will be difficult to restart the leveraged model of China’s economy that land creates credit and finance generates income. Liu Yuhui said that the current macroeconomic situation in China is that “the wind blows and the flag does not move.” The wind blows hard and the water is released, but the economy does not respond.

Editing/Interview with Huang Yimei/Eternal Spring Production/Chen Jianming