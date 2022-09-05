[NTD, Beijing, September 5, 2022]The US government recently issued a heavy technology ban, requiring two chip manufacturers, Nvidia and Supermicro, to stop exporting high-end chips to China. The outside world generally believes that the US move will hit the Chinese military’s artificial intelligence development.

On August 31, the US chip maker Nvidia announced that it had received a government notice to ban the export of two high-end chips for artificial intelligence (AI), the A100 and H100, to China and Russia.

The move could weaken the ability of Chinese companies to develop advanced technologies such as image recognition, the announcement said.

A spokesman for another American semiconductor company, AMD, also confirmed on the same day that it had received a government notice to prohibit the company from exporting its top-level artificial intelligence chip MI250 and some high-end GPUs to China.

Taiwanese financial expert Huang Shicong: “Of course, this has a great impact on China, including the need for some server chips for online shopping to process some related signals, and the ‘supercomputer’ required by research institutions. GPUs are now used for AI. The learning of AI, and even the computing of AI, means that the computing development of AI and the computing of some ‘supercomputers’ will be greatly restricted.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the action was to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests and prevent any advanced U.S. technology from ultimately being used by the Chinese military in the military.

Huang Shicong: “I think the significance of the United States is to block the development of AI data in China, because they illegally collect data, as long as it obtains better computing power, it can use the data to calculate some AI artificial intelligence, or from the data. Very useful information was excavated from these, of course, not only the information of the Chinese people, but also the information of the United States, so the United States is quite vigilant about China’s AI development.”

Nvidia’s customers include Alibaba Group, China‘s largest internet giant, as well as gaming and social media giants Tencent and Baidu, among others.

Both companies sell cloud computing services powered by Nvidia chips that provide on-demand computing and storage and can also be used to write artificial intelligence applications.

Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney: “Actually, in terms of technology, China relies on stealing, stealing Western technology in recent years, and then taking it back to China. They say it is a copycat and imitate it, but the core technology is completely out of their hands. Now It’s even more so on the chip side.”

How powerful are the A100 and H100 chips banned by the United States?

It is understood that compared to NVIDIA’s previous generation Volta GPU, the performance of the A100 chip has increased by 20 times, making it ideal for artificial intelligence, data analysis, scientific computing and cloud graphics workloads.

The GPU is often referred to as the “heart” of the graphics card and is the core of the computer graphics display. Its application scenarios are mainly to accelerate the intelligent digital transformation. Deep neural networks, data analysis, and Internet recommendation algorithms are all inseparable from GPUs.

Image recognition and language processing can also be used in the military, such as searching for satellite imagery of weapons or bases, filtering digital communications, gathering intelligence, and more, Reuters reported. Without these high-end chips, Chinese agencies would not be able to effectively improve their image and speech recognition technology.

Huang Shicong: “I think these military uses will be abused by China. This may become a situation where the United States and Taiwan export chips to China, and China uses these weapons to attack us, so I think this The United States or to the world, this development is obvious, and the time has come to stop it.”

The Wall Street Journal report also pointed out that the U.S. government’s restrictions will severely hit Chinese Internet giants such as Alibaba and Tencent, forcing the CCP to slow down the pace of artificial intelligence research and development.

Feng Chongyi: “In fact, these companies should be said to be worse off. The party and the government have used their power to interfere with their operations, which has greatly damaged their business. Now they have also suffered heavy losses in terms of external technology and international competitiveness.”

Regarding the latest US ban, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its opposition on September 1, criticizing the US for its so-called “technological hegemony”.

However, Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, believes that the US government’s new ban is not only to protect US intellectual property rights and the US’s technological advantages, but also to use these means to force the CCP to stop its theft and maintain fair competition in the world in accordance with international norms .

