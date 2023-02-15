According to reports, on February 14 local time, people familiar with the matter and documents reported that Tesla CEO Musk was dissatisfied with the number of views of his tweets about the US “Super Bowl” last Sunday, and ordered Twitter engineers to work overtime to modify the algorithm. .By Monday afternoon, Musk’s tweets were artificially prioritized by a factor of 1,000.

After the report was published, Musk said on Twitter, “Please continue to pay attention to our adjustments to the ‘algorithm'”.

According to the report, the engagement rate of Musk’s tweet supporting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was significantly lower than that of the President of the United States, but Musk has nearly 129 million followers, while Biden’s account has 37 million followers. And the activity of Musk’s tweets has been declining in recent weeks, much to Musk’s dismay.

Late on the night of the 12th local time, Musk delivered a speech to his team, asking to increase the influence of Musk’s tweets. About 80 people were transferred to work on this project.

Musk’s deputy also told the engineering team they would “lose their jobs” if they didn’t. “This is ridiculous,” Musk said at the time, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.“I have more than 100 million followers, but my tweets only get tens of thousands of impressions.”

By Monday afternoon, Twitter had deployed code to automatically “green light” all of Musk’s tweets, and his tweets would bypass the recommended timeline filter, ensuring they were ranked higher on the timeline than others.

In addition, last week, Platformer also broke the news that Musk fired a Twitter engineer because the latter told Musk that the decline in his tweet views was partly due to a general decline in interest in Musk.

Employees showed Musk internal data on his account usage, as well as graphs related to Google Search Trends. They told Musk that his popularity in search rankings “peaked” last April, with a score of “100.”

Now his score is only 9 points, and engineers have also investigated whether the influence of Musk’s Twitter account has been artificially limited.But found no evidence that the algorithm was biased against him.

However, Musk himself does not accept this statement. He told the engineer on the spot: “You’re fired, you’re fired.”