Listen to the audio version of the article

The first smart helmet in the world arrives from Australia, presented at the International Bicycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Milan.

The Forcite MK1S is, in fact, a full-face helmet equipped with an HD camera, premium audio speakers by Harman Kardon, Bluetooth connectivity and a patented system capable of providing the rider with directions and road warnings to bring comfort, but above all safety, to a new level.

How the Smart helmet is composed

The shell is made of carbon fiber; the camera integrated in the chin guard offers a 1080P HD resolution with a frame rate of 30-60 FPS, H.264 encoding and uses a Sony IMX quarter-inch sensor of military origin. The audio is entrusted to a pair of removable 40 mm speakers made by Harman Kardon (and a double microphone for use as an intercom), the padding uses premium materials that guarantee high breathability, while the visor, with blackout drop-down sunshade, is equipped with the Pinlock Max Vision 120 anti-fog system. The integration of a video camera in the chin guard is anything but trivial: the system records on microSD memory cards, uses a Bosch gyroscopic system, a Qualcomm chip, and for guarantee maximum safety in case of impact, ceramic type batteries. The helmet weighs 1,500 grams, the continuous recording autonomy is 3 hours (with an hour of charging time) and is equipped with a controller / remote control to be fixed on the motorcycle handlebar through which it is possible to adjust the volume, activate the camera and manage music and calls.

Practicality and safety

The purpose of Forcite is not simply to resume their raids on two wheels but to eliminate uncomfortable cameras or intercoms with external appendages to warn motorcyclists in advance of potential dangers on the road. The Australian company has chosen not to integrate a head-up type system that could have projected information on the visor (but would have represented an excessive disturbance), instead developing an original system that uses extremely thin LED displays, placed immediately above the chin guard, able to give direction during assisted navigation and above all to warn the pilot in case of danger. Through the Forcite App, motorcyclists connect in real time to functions such as navigation, speed cameras, mobile camera warnings, road hazards (oil stains, ice, gravel, etc.), traffic and adverse weather conditions. Thanks to the help of an ever-expanding community, this data is constantly updated and communicated both through audio messages and through the displays that exploit the peripheral view, so as not to excessively distract the pilot.

Six years of development

The idea was born from a motorcycle accident of the founder and entrepreneur Alfred Boyadgis, followed by six years of development and investments for 10 million dollars, up to the European launch with the announcement of the Italian branch of Forcite Europe. The choice of our country is not accidental: it is here, in fact, that 7 of the 18 million motorcycles circulating in Europe are concentrated (which becomes 40 million also considering the scooter segment).