Ford (-10%) disappoints expectations in the fourth quarter, new cost cuts are on the way

Ford more than doubled sales of EVs in the US last year and solidified its second position behind Tesla, which controls nearly two-thirds of the US market. But this was not enough to achieve the objectives. Much to the disappointment of CEO Jim Farley, according to whom “2 billion dollars have been left on the table”.

Earnings per share below estimates

The historic automaker of the Blue Oval in the fourth quarter recorded a profit of 51 cents per share, below the average of 62 cents of analysts’ estimates. On that basis, earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) for the quarter were $2.6 billion, below the $3.45 billion expected by analysts. Ford shares plunged -10% on Wall Street startup. The stock was up 23% this year before the earnings report. “We should have done much better last year,” Farley said in a statement. In 2023 we will need “better execution and better performance. To say I’m frustrated is an understatement,” the CEO confessed to analysts during a conference call.

Cost reduction

For this year, Ford expects adjusted earnings of between $9 billion and $11 billion before interest and taxes, compared with an average estimate of $9.94 billion. The company made $10.4 billion in earnings on that basis in 2022.

Ford is stepping up its cost-cutting efforts, seeking to eliminate “much more” than the $3 billion previously projected in expenses by mid-decade, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on a call. More job cuts will be part of the way. In August, Ford shed about 3,000 jobs, most of them in the United States, and German union IG Metall warned last month it expects about 3,200 more jobs to be cut across Europe.

Prices down by up to 5%

According to Lawler, the prices of the Dearborn house in 2023 will be flat even if in reality the average prices of new vehicles are expected to fall by about 5%. Then there is the answer to the strong price cuts made by Tesla, with the lowering of the Mustang Mach-E prices up to 8.8%. Ford also predicts a “mild” recession in the United States and a “moderate” one in Europe this year. He also expects a strong dollar to improve results.

