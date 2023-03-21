Listen to the audio version of the article

It brings back an important name for Ford: Explorer, but the new model is also the first of a new electric era thanks to the use of an e-car platform of Volkswagen origin, i.e. the well-known Meb architecture that gives life to ion models battery from the German group and is now the basis of the new SUV from the American company.

Explorer is Ford’s second electric SUV after the Mustang Mach-E and the first full-electric model to be born in Europe. The progenitor of this new range is one of the two announced models developed on the Meb architecture supplied, in fact, by the technical collaboration with the Volkswagen group, inaugurates the total reconversion of the Ford industrial center in Cologne, Germany, and brings new technologies to the debut connectivity and for level 3 semi-assisted driving.

Ford Explorer, gritty line and medium size

The new battery-powered SUV takes its name from the American one which has a personality that also allows it to tackle real off-roading, which promises to be able to do even that of a European passport. Even if Ford does not reveal all its numbers yet, among the few it releases are the length of 4.47 meters and the height of 1.63 meters. Thus, the Explorer Bev in terms of size falls between the Puma and the Kuga. The Explorer line is one of the classic SUVs and allows it to distance itself from the electric crossover in coupé format also based on the Meb platform which will arrive next year. Stylistically, the Explorer’s appearance is defined by the intertwining of muscular and taut features, by a very vertical tail with ribs and by a front in which a sealed shield stands out instead of the traditional grilled grille.

Ford Explorer, inside digitization rewards comfort and functionality

Under its guise, the Explorer accommodates five people while offering a 470-litre luggage compartment, it has a passenger compartment furnished with a very modern design in which the front sports seats stand out and which offers many solutions that benefit the functionality and pleasantness of life on board . The Sync Move 2 infotainment system largely contributes to these features, which can keep all passengers connected, has a 15” mobile touchscreen, which can scroll up and down to place itself fully in the driver’s field of vision and which hides a compartment for storing valuables away from prying eyes. Another compartment for two large smartphones houses a wireless charger for the devices, while a large storage compartment between the front seats can hold a 15” laptop. The Syc Move 2 also offers the voice assistant, allows OTA software updates and integrates wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, the hi-fi system uses a soundbar to optimally distribute sound to all passengers.

The standard equipment of the Explorer includes heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a massage function for the driver and a hands-free opening system for doors and tailgate.

Ford Explorer, the x-ray

As anticipated, the Explorer is one of the two models that Ford builds on the Volkswagen Meb platform which, among other things, will also be the only ones since the Blue Oval, according to reliable rumors, is creating two new global electric architectures: one intended for cars and high-wheel models and the other to commercial vehicles and their relatives. While not yet revealing anything regarding the powertrain, it is safe to predict that the Explorer will adopt those that push the Volkswagne Id.4. Therefore, the offer should originate some single-engine versions with rear-wheel drive and one with four-wheel drive with powers ranging between 170 and 299 horsepower, powered by batteries with capacities ranging from 52 to 82 kWh. As for recharging, Ford is currently announcing that it can be done from 0 to 80% in 25 minutes from direct current systems and that by 2024 an ecosystem consisting of 500,000 control units will be available in Europe.

Ford Explorer, will be born in the summer in Cologne

The first European SUV of the Ford Model-e division will be produced in Germany starting in December when the reconversion of the Cologne plant will be completed, from whose lines the Fiesta is now leaving which, however, will retire from June. The plant is basically a mega gigafactory called the Ford Cologne Electrification Center and is the backbone of the brand’s transition to electric mobility. Not only will many battery-powered models come out of Cologne which will be joined by those produced in Craiova in Romania, where the electric Puma will be produced, which will be the only ones that Ford will sell in Europe by 2030 but starting from 2024 also new generation batteries .