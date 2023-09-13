Ford F-150 is renewed: the pickup becomes more technological than ever before

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ford F-150 changes style, albeit without revolutions, but focuses on new details such as the tailgate or the interior to which new technological functions are added. The front of the new F-150 is different depending on the variants, with redesigned lights, LED stripes and a different bumper design going down. At the rear there is the most important news: Pro Access, the answer to competitors from Ram, Chevrolet and GMC.

The gem of the new Pro Access tailgate

Basically there are three different storage compartments. The first is low enough to be opened even in the presence of a trailer. Ford also introduces a new storage box behind the passenger wheel. The containers are available standard for all variants, but the Pro Access tailgate is not, given that it is an additional equipment that costs 1,620 dollars, standard in the more complete ones. However, it is not available on the F-150 XL, STX and XLT levels.

The new features introduced in the engine range

Ford has eliminated the base 3,300 cc naturally aspirated V6 engine from the range and replaced it with the 2,700 cc, 325 hp EcoBoost V6. However, the 5,000 cc V8 and the other 3,500 cc EcoBoost V6 remain available in addition to the hybrid engine. For the Raptor version, however, Ford confirms the availability of the 5,200 cc supercharged V8 but with an increase in power up to 700 hp. Further technical details will be revealed before the launch at the end of 2023 or at the latest early next year.

Lots more technology for the new F-150

First of all, for the first time the Ford truck has the option of a head-up display to which a 12-inch touchscreen is added as standard which includes 10 driver assistance systems all as standard. Sync 4 is still the operating system, and BlueCruise version 1.2 is available with hands-free lane changing and an improved lane-keeping feature. Exterior cameras now show two views simultaneously on the center screen.

A new intelligent anti-theft device has also been introduced

Ford Stolen Vehicle Services is the new anti-theft device downloadable from the Ford app that can alert the owner to possible illicit activity and contact the authorities within 30 seconds. An exit warning system for the presence of approaching vehicles or pedestrians is also offered, which is very useful when manoeuvring. As with most updates, new colors and different wheel rims are also available for the 2024 model year Ford F-150.

