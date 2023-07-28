Ford raises operating profit estimates, but electric losses boom to 4.5 billion

Ford Motor has initiated a recall of approximately 870,000 2021-2023 F-150 pickup trucks due to the risk of unexpected activation of the electric parking brake, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Meanwhile, the Blue Oval raises its operating profit estimates for the year after the second-quarter results but holds back on plans to increase the production of electric vehicles, pointing the finger at the price war for battery-powered vehicles. Ford said it would need another year to reach its goal of reaching an annual production rate of 600,000 electric vehicles, which it now expects to reach in 2024. Ford also abandoned plans to produce 2 million vehicles. electricity per year by the end of 2026.

On the other hand, losses from electric vehicles could reach $4.5 billion this year, up from a previous estimate of $3 billion. That’s more than double the $2.1 billion the company lost on electric vehicles last year. Ford’s price cuts aim to keep pace with market leader Tesla.

CEO Jim Farley’s $50 billion bet on electric vehicles is confronted with slowing demand for plug-in models. The CEO aims to get an 8% return on battery-powered models, before interest and taxes, but said Ford could take longer than expected. “Price pressure has increased significantly in the last 60 days alone,” Farley told analysts. As inventories surge, Ford slashed the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup by $10,000 ten days ago, prompting a fire sale that wiped out an estimated $3.6 billion in market value in one day .

CFO John Lawler doesn’t see the revenue growth he expected on battery-powered models. “They’re too expensive. There’s a price problem.” Fortunately, there are not only electric cars. For the year, Ford raised its forecast of operating income before interest and taxes to a range of $11 billion to $12 billion on better-than-expected sales volume and vehicle pricing, versus a previous projection of 9- 11 billion. Adjusted EBIT increased slightly to $3.8 billion in the quarter from $3.7 billion a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT margin fell to 8.4% from 9.3% last year. Revenue climbed to $45 billion, up from $40.2 billion a year ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

