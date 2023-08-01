Ford Recalls Over 870,000 F-150 Trucks for Unintended Parking Brake Activation

Title: Ford Recalls Over 870,000 F-150 Trucks for Unexpected Electronic Parking Brake Activation

Date: [Current Date]

Source: CNN

Ford has issued a massive recall of more than 870,000 of its popular F-150 full-size trucks due to a potential flaw that can trigger the electronic parking brake unexpectedly, even while the vehicle is in motion. This flaw poses a significant risk as it could result in a loss of control and potentially lead to accidents.

The recall notice, recently posted on the website of the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, applies to select 2021 through 2023 model year F-150 pickups equipped with single pipe exhaust systems. Ford plans to send out review notices to affected owners starting on September 11.

According to documents found on the NHTSA website, the issue stems from a wire harness rubbing against the rear axle housing over time, gradually causing insulation damage to the wires. The problem can be exacerbated further by corrosion in the axle housing.

Ford is urging F-150 owners to bring their vehicles to a dealership for inspection and necessary repairs. As part of the recall, Ford dealers will install a protective strap and tape wrap on the wire harness. If required, they will also replace the entire harness. The automaker has assured that all repairs will be conducted at no cost to the vehicle owners.

This recall comes after Ford initiated an investigation in February following multiple customer complaints about inadvertent parking brake activation in the 2021 model year trucks. The investigation revealed that the wiring associated with the parking brake was being chafed, causing the tape and abrasion-resistant features to wear away.

As of now, Ford has documented 299 cases in which the parking brake engaged unintentionally, with 19 of those incidents occurring while the vehicles were in motion. Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this malfunction.

Ford is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of its customers by addressing this issue promptly. By initiating this recall, the company aims to prevent any potential accidents or crashes resulting from the unintended activation of the electronic parking brake.

Affected F-150 owners are advised to contact their local Ford dealerships to schedule an appointment for inspection and repairs. Ford is committed to resolving this issue swiftly and ensuring the continued reliability and safety of its vehicles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

