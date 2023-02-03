Listen to the audio version of the article

On the occasion of the presentation in New York of the new F1 single-seater that will be at the start of the 2023 world championship, Red Bull Racing announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Ford which provides for the supply of engines to replace the current Honda ones. It is understood that the American giant will only provide financial and technical support, while the engines will be developed by Red Bull Powertrains in view of the regulations that will be introduced from the 2026 season. Ford has a palmares of 10 world constructors and 13 drivers.

From Porsche support to today’s support with For

The deal between Red Bull Racing and Ford comes just months after the breakdown of a planned deal between the F1 team and Porsche. In that case, the Stuttgart company counted on acquiring 50% of Red Bull Racing, but the deal did not go through due to the insistence of both the managing director of Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner and the consultant for motorsports Helmut Marko who would only accept an engine supply deal and not a share buyout in the team. Ford, on the other hand, immediately said yes.

Satisfaction with the agreement from the top management of Formula One and Fiat

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, welcomed the announcement, underlining the importance of being able to count on a brand with a strong sporting heritage. A satisfaction shared with the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “There are few manufacturers that can boast such a motoring history as that of Ford”, explained the manager. “The choice to return to F.1 is excellent news and confirms both the goodness of the new regulations and the importance of the greater interest in this sport from the United States“.

Ford protagonist in F.1 from 1967 to the 80s

Once the agreement on the engine was obtained from Ford as desired by the Red Bull leaders, the agreement with the Americans was signed and announced in New York. The American automaker has a long history of presence in Formula 1. Ford’s Cosworth DFV V8e engine dominated what is considered the queen formula of motorsport from 1967 until the early 1980s. Ford also owned the Jaguar F1 team in the early 2000s which they eventually sold to Red Bull after the 2004 season.

After Ford, GM is also interested in Formula One

It should be assessed that Ford could always be joined by 2026 on the F1 grid by its city rival, General Motors. Both American automotive colors are based in Detroit Michigan. GM is working with the Andretti Autosport team to launch an offer that would allow Cadillac-branded cars to enter the F1 grid in 2026. While Andretti’s new F1 team would only have GM sponsorship, the former Ferrari driver’s team will also rely on Renault engines. From 2026 Honda will perhaps race alone in F1 If on the one hand Honda current supplier of Red Bull will always be clearly visible on the team’s single-seaters until 2025 to collect the part that belongs to it in terms of visibility of the successes of the Anglo-Austrian house , with the advent of the new regulations the two realities were already destined to separate given that Honda has repeatedly expressed its intention to race alone and no longer limit itself to supplying its engines to a Red Bull which for its part had been determined to build her own endothermic engine on her own.