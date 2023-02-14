Home Business Ford says electric transition is costing 3,800 jobs in Europe. Cuts especially in Germany and the United Kingdom
Ford says electric transition is costing 3,800 jobs in Europe. Cuts especially in Germany and the United Kingdom

The transition to electric motors presents the bill to Ford workers: the American auto giant plans to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years.

The slimming cure will focus on administrative positions and on the division that deals with the development of cars in the Old Continent: above all engineers will jump, in Germany, with the shift of the axis of development towards electric technology and the United States. A factor that “will have an impact on the organizational structure, professionalism and characteristics” of the workers “that we will need in the future”, said Martin Sander, the manager in charge of electrifying the European production line.

The plan affects 2,300 jobs at the German sites in Cologne and Aachen alone. Considerable cuts also in the United Kingdom: 1,300 people. Ford, which recorded a loss of 2 billion dollars last year and is struggling in the Old Continent, thus wants to contain costs and improve margins.

As the WSJ notes, the review of European workforces comes in the midst of the launch of a 50 billion dollar plan over the next few years to develop electricity, including 2 billion for Cologne itself, where it is planned to start electricity production thanks also to the technology Volkswagen, whose MEB platform was the subject of an agreement in 2020.

The cuts do not include those at the German plant in Saarlouis, where the Ford Focus is firing the last cartridges before going out of production in 2025. 4,600 people work there and Ford is in negotiations with potential buyers.

