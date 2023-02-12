Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

According to news from IT House on February 12,FordCompany cuts its stake in Rivian to 1.15%as part of a plan to shrink its stake in the electric car maker.

As of the end of 2021, Ford owns 11.4% of Rivian. end of last year,Ford owns 9.49% of Rivian。

Ford disclosed its latest stake in Rivian in a filing Wednesday. Ford Motor currently owns 1.15 percent of Rivian, according to SEC filings.About 10.5 million shares。

Rivian declined to comment on the Ford sale.

The data shows that Rivian produced 24,337 vehicles and delivered 20,332 vehicles in 2022.The annual production target of 25,000 vehicles has not been achieved. IT Home learned that,Rivian previously announced it would cut 6% of its workforceto save costs in response to declining cash reserves and a weakening economy.

Editor in charge: Wang Maohua