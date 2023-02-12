Home Business Ford sells stake in electric car maker Rivian, dropping stake to about 1% Reuters
Ford sells stake in electric car maker Rivian, dropping stake to about 1% Reuters

by admin
Ford sells stake in electric car maker Rivian, dropping stake to about 1% Reuters

According to news from IT House on February 12,FordCompany cuts its stake in Rivian to 1.15%as part of a plan to shrink its stake in the electric car maker.

As of the end of 2021, Ford owns 11.4% of Rivian. end of last year,Ford owns 9.49% of Rivian

Ford disclosed its latest stake in Rivian in a filing Wednesday. Ford Motor currently owns 1.15 percent of Rivian, according to SEC filings.About 10.5 million shares

Rivian declined to comment on the Ford sale.

The data shows that Rivian produced 24,337 vehicles and delivered 20,332 vehicles in 2022.The annual production target of 25,000 vehicles has not been achieved. IT Home learned that,Rivian previously announced it would cut 6% of its workforceto save costs in response to declining cash reserves and a weakening economy.

See also  Stellantis still firm for chips in Italy. Apples: crisis destined to last

