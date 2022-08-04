On August 3, data from Ford Motor showed that its U.S. sales in July rose 36.6% year-on-year to 163,942 vehicles; in contrast, the industry as a whole fell 10.5% year-on-year. Among them, the sales of electric vehicles increased by 168.7% year-on-year. In addition, Ford’s total market share reached 13.9%, up 1.0 percentage points from June and 4.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

Ford said: “This is due to strong demand for our product range.” It is reported that in July, sales of the Ford F-Series exceeded the 60,000-unit mark for the first time this year, and the new electric car F-150 Lightning won the In its best month of sales ever, Ford SUV sales rose 70 percent year over year and the E-Transit led the electric van segment with a 95 percent market share.