Can Chinese companies now turn American companies into “foundries”?

latest news,fordTo build a $3.5 billion battery factory in the U.S., but withCATLTechnology.

Although the lithium iron phosphate battery was invented in the United States, most of the relevant patents are now in the hands of Chinese companies.

Coupled with Ford’s overall poor performance in the fourth quarter of last year, investment projects lost money, and electric vehicle projects were not yet profitable, Tesla triggered a price war.

If Ford wants to continue to compete with Tesla, it must firstcost cuttingAnd to expand production, but also to ensure tax breaks, it is necessary to build a local factory in the United States to produce batteries.

The CEO also said that the product quality has not reached the level it should be, and the first electric pickup truck was recently discontinued due to battery problems.

Under various factors, Ford chose to cooperate with Ningde.

Ford makes batteries, Ningde authorized technology

There have been rumors that Ford will use the technology of the Ningde era to build a battery factory, because Michigan sold a piece of land with an area of ​​about 768.9 hectares at that time.

Now the news is confirmed that Ford invested 3.5 billion US dollars (about 24 billion yuan) to build a battery factory in Michigan to produce lithium iron phosphate batteries.

At that time, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ford will be responsible for the production of batteries, while battery technology and services will be provided by FordCATLProvided with authorization.

The reason is that the production target set by Ford last year was 100,000 units, but it failed to achieve it. The decline in the Rivian stock invested by the company and the dissolution of Argo AI brought the company another loss of approximately US$10.2 billion (approximately RMB 70.05 billion).

And Ford’s electric car sales are doing well. Last year, Ford sold more than 65,000 vehicles in the United States, all thanks to the Ford electric horse. And in January this year, Ford Motor sales increased by 2% year-on-year, electric vehicle sales doubled, accounting for 3.6%, and overall demand showed an upward trend.

The company wants to make money and plans to increase investment in electric vehicles. The first step in increasing investment is to expand production.

And Ford also joined the price war triggered by Tesla and lowered the price of the Ford electric horse. The company naturally needs to reduce costs and ensure profits.

Secondly, although the U.S. “Reducing Inflation Act” protects local new energy vehicle companies and provides tax relief for local new energy vehicles, there are also conditions for relief: new energy vehicles must be assembled and produced in North America to receive subsidies.

Therefore, Ford must ensure that all parts of the car are produced in the United States.

After the U.S. senators saw the news that Ford was going to cooperate with Ningde, they also sent an email to the Biden administration, calling on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the technology licensing agreement.

However, Ford still needs Ningde’s technology.

Why Choose CATL

As we all know, the cost of lithium iron phosphate batteries is lower than that of ternary lithium batteries, and the service life is longer, but the performance of the former in terms of power, speed, battery life and cold weather is not as good as that of the latter.

The technology of Ningde era makes up for the deficiency of lithium iron phosphate battery. With the third generation CTP technology, that is,Kylin batteryFor example, the volume utilization rate of lithium iron phosphate batteries using this technology can reach up to 72%, the energy density can reach up to 255Wh/kg, and the battery life can exceed 1000km.

And Kirin battery’s large-area cooling technology supports 10-minute fast charging and 5-minute fast hot start.

That is to say, the battery technology of Ningde era has improved the cruising range of the battery under the premise of ensuring low cost and long service life, which has advantages even in cold weather.

The lower cost just meets Ford’s requirements, effectively helping Ford increase the production and profit margins of electric vehicles.

Ford’s battery factory is expected to start production in 2026. It is expected to employ 2,500 workers first, with an annual planned output of 35GWh, enough to produce 400,000 Ford electric vehicles.

And this year, CATL will produce for North Americaford electric horseBatteries are provided. The Ford electric pickup F-150 lightning, which was recently discontinued due to battery problems, will also start using Ningde era batteries next year.

Judging from the current market share of electric vehicles in the United States, Ford is second only to Tesla. Moreover, Tesla’s market share will drop to 65% in 2022, and Ford probably wants to seize this opportunity to sell more electric vehicles.

Ningde era, where is the power

Ningde era is favored, first of all, it has rich technical reserves.

According to publicly available data, the Ningde era is the largest power battery manufacturer in the field of power batteries.invention patentsenterprises.Ningde era owns (including pending) patents in the world14448 items,in12335 itemsSomething to do with the battery.

In 2021 and 2022, the number of invention patent applications and the total number of citations in the Ningde era will beFirst。

CATL currently has five R&D centers in Ningde, Liyang, Shanghai, Xiamen and Munich, Germany, with more than 14,000 R&D personnel. The financial report for the first half of 2022 shows that Ningde era invested about 5.77 billion in research and development, a year-on-year increase of 106.5%.

Moreover, the reputation of Ningde era has also been verified by the market.According to the statistics of SNE Research, the global installed capacity of electric vehicle power batteries in 2022 will be about 517.9 GWh, of which CATL37%with an installed capacity of 191.6 GWh, ranking first in the world for six consecutive years.

In addition to Ford, CATL also cooperated withHyundai Mobisand ThailandArun PlusThe company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thai Petroleum Corporation) has signed a cooperation agreement to license them to use CTP battery technology.

Not just about batteries,HuaweiIt has also signed technology licensing agreements with a number of foreign automakers, covering areas such as smart cars, 5G networks, and Internet of Things technologies. Cooperative companies include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Subaru, Renault, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, etc.

Huawei’s related technologies will be used in at least 15 million new cars, and the total global car sales in 2022 will be about71.8 million vehicles.that is to say the futureEvery 5 cars soldthere is one car using Huawei’s technology.

Even with official obstruction, the Ningde era can still sign contracts with multiple companies.

In the past, most Chinese companies could only make some profits in the US market with cheap labor and blood and sweat.

But now, Chinese companies have been able to use advanced patented technologies to “lie down” and earn a lot of dollars.