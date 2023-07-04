Ford, the Fiesta is over: production of the famous small car ends in Cologne on 7 July

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ford Motor Company announced in October last year that the Fiesta, one of its longest-running and most popular models in Europe, would go out of production in the summer of 2023. That time has come and the last Fiesta will roll off the assembly line of the Cologne plant on 7 July. The American brand is stopping the Fiesta to make room for the Explorer electric SUV which will be produced in the new Center for Electrics in Cologne, inaugurated on 12 June.

For the location in Cologne, the investment is 2 billion dollars

The Cologne EV Center which is Ford’s first zero-emissions factory is expected to begin production of the Explorer electric SUV this year supported by a $2 billion investment. Produced on the Volkswagen group’s MEB platform for electric vehicles, the medium-sized SUV is in line with European standards and will become Ford’s first fully electric car produced in the Old Continent. Still more will follow.

The estimated price of the Explorer will be less than 45,000 euros

Ford hasn’t disclosed powertrain details yet, but it did say the Explorer EV will offer responsive and refined rear- and all-wheel drive battery-electric powertrains that will offer fast charge times of 10% to 80% as a minimum. 25 minutes. The American automaker has unofficially revealed that it will target the Explorer for a starting price of less than 45,000 euros when orders open in Europe later this year.

New e-cars based on the VW group’s MEB platform

The all-electric Explorer will be one of nine all-electric vehicles Ford plans to introduce in Europe by 2024, including a second MEB-based sporty crossover model that will go into production in Cologne from mid-2024 as well as the Puma EV. which, on the other hand, will be produced in the Craiova factory, in Romania again during 2024 together with the small electric vans E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier.

Target 600,000 electric vehicles per year by 2026

Ford aims to sell a total of 600,000 electric vehicles a year in Europe once the production of all nine electric vehicles made by the Model division is fully operational, i.e. by 2026. From 2030, however, Ford plans to market in the Old Continent only electric vehicles. With seven generations produced from 1976 until the stop announced for this year, the Fiesta has fully entered the history of the Ford brand.

