2022-08-06

On August 6, TESLARATI reported that Ford Motor Group’s electric vehicle sales in July reached 30,648 units, an increase of 168.7% year-on-year, making Ford the second-largest electric vehicle delivery in the United States in July 2022. brand, second only to Tesla.

Ford said the increase in sales this month was aided by a number of models. Among them, the sales volume of Mach-E was 4970 units, a year-on-year increase of 74.1%, the sales volume of E-Transit in the commercial market increased by 13.9% year-on-year, and the sales volume in government channels increased by 46.3% year-on-year.

In addition, the Ford F-150 Lightning pure electric pickup truck sold 2,173 units in July, setting a new record for monthly deliveries. The car was officially put into production on April 26 this year, with the first delivery on May 26. Ford’s electric vehicle sales have been growing over the past six months, and July’s vehicle sales made Ford the “No. 1 brand in America.”

