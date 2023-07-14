Home » Forecast lowered as China curbs profits
Business

Forecast lowered as China curbs profits

by admin
Forecast lowered as China curbs profits

Due to the high dependence on China, numerous analysts had already expected that BASF would have to lower its forecasts. “Yes, the profit warning was expected, but it’s stronger than expected and market participants are now questioning the dividend,” a trader told Reuters. The analysts at the US bank JPMorgan were also surprised by the extent, but also saw reason for optimism: “Against the background of the massive reduction in inventories in the chemical value chain that has already taken place, we believe it is likely that profits in the coming quarters will recover very significantly and better than expected”.

Also read: This is how German industry is reacting to the new China strategy

In the second quarter, BASF’s sales shrank by a quarter to 17.3 billion euros due to significantly lower prices and volumes, almost two billion euros below analyst estimates. According to preliminary figures, adjusted operating profit fell to one billion euros. Negative currency effects also slowed things down. BASF will present the full half-year report on July 28.

See also  Income of 31,000 euros in 2020, right to supplementary treatment?

You may also like

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy