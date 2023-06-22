Forecasts and Performance of the Stock [2023]

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

June 20, 2023

Is it worth buying ENEL shares? What return is expected in 2023 and what will be the target price? What might be the risks of investing in this company? Today we will see Enel shares forecasts.

If as an investor you have wondered if these shares are convenient, then in this guide you will find all the information you need to understand whether or not to invest in this company.

In fact, we will study the quotation, we will see what the returns are, what the trend is and what the consensus is.

Let’s go!

This article talks about:

ENEL: who is it?

Certainly there is no need for introductions, however when I introduce these guides I love to delve into 360° and find out who is behind the shares that I have decided to include in the portfolio: I think it is important to know the history and information about the company in the which one has decided to invest. So let’s try to understand the history of this company.

ENEL it’s a Italian multinational which operates in the energy sector and is one of the leading global integrated operators in the electricity and gas sectors.

This company was established in 1962 as a public body. Subsequently, in 1992 it became a joint-stock company and was listed on the Milan stock exchange. However, the Italian State continues to maintain, through the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, 23.6% of the share capital.

The company is listed on the FTSE MIB index of the Italian Stock Exchange.

Its capitalization amounts to 55.44 billion euros, with a turnover of approximately 108 billion.

ENEL and price trend

Now that we have examined the history of the company, let’s analyze its performance by viewing the graphic which shows us the curve in real time:

ENEL Share Forecasts 2023: Dividends and target prices

Now that we have the graph at hand, we can continue our analysis and do more targeted insights in order to understand whether investing in ENEL is worthwhile, analyzing information such as the target price and dividends.

Latest news

In the first semester 2020 revenues of approximately 29,500 million euros were recorded (+10.6%): the change is mainly attributable to the Thermoelectric generation and the higher income deriving from the activities of Enel Green Powerof the final markets due to the higher quantities sold and of Enel X.

We continue to examine its trend over the months: the company has closed the financial year 2021 with revenues of 88.3 billion euros, with an increase of 22.3 billion euros (+33.8%) compared to the 66 billion of the previous year.

The variation is mainly related to:

the increase in revenues from Infrastructures and Networks due to the increase in the demand for electricity; the increase in revenues of Enel Green Power; revenues from major end markets, due to the increase in the sale of electricity in Italy and Latin America; the increase in revenues of Enel X; higher revenues from thermoelectric generation and trading.

The increase in revenues also includes the income of 2.7 billion from the sale of the investment held in Open Fiber which generated a capital gain of 1.76 billion.

And the 2022?

Last year the Company celebrated 60 years of activity. To date it represents the largest Italian electricity company, and among the major international producers of energy from renewable sources. It it is present in 31 countries, although it recently announced its intention to exit Russia.

Be careful if you want to invest in these shares: don’t forget that the protected market managed by the National Electricity Service is expected to close in 2024 (unless deferred by management). In the same year, Enel promises to open a solar panel power plant in Sicily that will offer more than a thousand jobs, in addition to announcing the allocation of funds for a new regasification terminal clashing with citizens and environmentalists.

It could be interesting to point out that Enel, through Enel Finance International (financial company incorporated under Dutch law) has launched a sustainability-linked bond single-tranche in sterling aimed at institutional investors. Specifically, the issue is structured in a single tranche of 750 million pounds.

What is happening now, in light of the energy crisis in place? We have witnessed two phenomena, namely the increase in energy prices and the contribution from renewable energies (all accompanied by non-EU activities) which have allowed the sector of utility to close the first half of 2022 with growing profits. These results are expected to grow, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, despite market volatility and inflation.

However, Enel has had a bad time, precisely because of the turmoil in the energy sector: investing in this sector may seem counterproductive, unless one looks at the version green of energy. In this scenario, the winners will especially be utilities well positioned on renewables, such as Enel.

To date, the group already produces 51% of its electricity from renewable sources and has the goal of reaching approximately 80% of renewable generation by 2030 and producing 100% of electricity by 2040 sold from green sources.

Il 2023 of Enel opened with a sale: Enel has in fact communicated that in Brazil has perfected the assignment of the entire stake held in the Brazilian electricity distribution company Enel Goias, equal to 99.9% of the capital, to Equatorial Participacoes and Investimentos. The consideration for Enel Brasil was 1.6 billion dollars.

This transaction had a positive effect on the group’s net debt of approximately €1.5 billion, but a negative effect on net income of approximately €850 million.

Another recent piece of news, dated January 10, 2023, informs us that Enel has placed non-convertible bonds, perpetual hybrid subordinated bonds denominated in euro, intended for institutional investors, for a total amount of 1.75 billion euro. Orders totaled about 15 billion euros. On January 18, however, the giant BlackRock reduced its stake in Enel’s capital to 4.91%.

In February Enel issued a Eurobond, a sustainability-linked bond in two tranches aimed at institutional investors for a total of 1.5 billion euro.

In March, however, the company signed an agreement for the sale to the Greek company Public Power Corporation of all the stakes held by the group in Romania. PPC will pay around 1.26 million euros, and this should generate a positive effect on Enel’snet borrowing.

Other relevant news refers to the consensus drawn up on the indications of 22 investment banks: the electric giant should close the current year with a gross operating margin of 20.48 billion euros, with an estimate range between 18, 94 billion euros and 21.34 billion euros.

The Enel certificate

Anyone who has faith in renewables and wants to invest, but also aspires to protect their capital, might be interested in a new one investment product: and Express Step-Down Certificate.

This is an investment certificate which allows you to indirectly take a position on the stock and obtain an attractive return at the time of early maturity, by focusing on the growth and/or laterality of the stock.

This certificate has a maturity of just over three years (November 2025), but can be repaid in advance as of February 2023 provided that, on the quarterly observation dates, the value of Enel is equal to or greater than the prepayment level, but in this case the certificate does not pay a periodic premium, but a cumulative quarterly premium.

ENEL: target price 2023

Il target price of ENEL is equivalent to 7.42 euros, with a minimum target price of 5.30 euros and a maximum target price of 10.80 euros.

Right now analysts are leaning towards a stock accumulation plan, Strong buy.

ENEL: dividends

The latest data available on the dividing (January 2023) tells us that it is equal to €0.20 and that it was paid on January 25, 2023.

Enel’s new 2023-2025 strategic plan lets it be known that an increase in the dividend per share to €0.43 is expected.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Is it worth investing in ENEL shares?

Let’s get to the point of this reading: is it worth investing in ENEL shares? As I always say, investing in a single company is never a wise choice, this is because we incur specific risk (especially if we act by purchasing an isolated share and without including operations in a diversification strategy, taking into account the various risks).

If you’ve never tried investing in stocks and want to fine-tune your strategy, I suggest you read the guide to getting started investing in stocks.

If, on the other hand, you are an investor who has already invested in shares, then you might be interested in seeing the #IOPOINTOSULLITALIA offer.

This is a review that proposes the best Italian stocks to invest in. The Study and Research Center of Affari Miei keeps a constant eye on the proposed actions through careful control work. You will only find the best performing ones in this review!

If you want to invest profitably on the Italian stock market and would like to do so in a conscious and thoughtful way, making use of a guide that selects and analyzes the most interesting stocks, #IOPOINTOSULLITALIA is for you.

Where to buy ENEL shares?

Do you want to buy ENEL shares? If you are aware of the importance of having a strategy and want to buy stocks, knowing how to do it, then there are two ways:

Contact the traditional bank: if you intend to invest sums of 3,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility to create a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the charges are often very high;

Rely on online platforms: you can find many that specialize in buying shares that allow you to access the markets. This strategy is often cheaper than the one proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms for investing independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

In conclusion, one last piece of advice: if you want to invest in this company you naturally have to believe in what you are doing, think that the product offered has a rosy future and you have to believe in the company.

If you want to invest, you must always and only use sums that you can afford to lose or that never exceed 2% of the money you want to invest.

Diversifying is important when investing in individual stocks, you already know that my position is unshakable on this aspect: risk yes, but with stubbornness and prudence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!

Find out which Investor You are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:

>> Start Now

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

