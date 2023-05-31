Forecasts and Quotation, Should You Invest?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Today it is worth investing in Netflix shares, well-known entertainment platform? What are the 2023 forecast according to analysts? What is the target price and which i dividends?

In this guide, we’ll try to answer all of these questions, starting with a brief overview of the company.

Read on to learn more!

This article talks about:

Netflix: What does the company do?

Let’s start by providing some useful information to get to know this company better: we are in front of a society American operating, as anticipated at the beginning, in the distribution via internet Of film, TV shows and other content ofentertainment to payment.

Although it has achieved success and the limelight for a few years, it was actually founded in 1997 a Scotts Valleyin California.

In 2013, Netflix expanded the production and kicked off thethe distribution online. It is headquartered at The catsin California.

At the end of 2016 it established itself as the leader in the on demand sector, thanks to 93.8 million subscribers and with revenues close to 8.5 billion.

2020 was difficult for Netflix since many competitors were born, even if thanks to the pandemic and the greater amount of time spent at home, it managed to reach 182 million users overall.

In 2022 however, for the first time in its history, Netflix suffered a significant loss of users, which inevitably caused the stock to collapse on the stock market. Many fewer subscribers derive from the company’s stop at its service in Russia, and the other abandonments are instead linked to the competition from other platforms, primarily Amazon Prime and Disney +.

The capitalization today is of 168,43 billions of dollars.

Netflix share performance and price

Now that we have framed the company we can begin to focus on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

I now offer you the updated graph with the trend of the shares:

Netflix Stock Forecast 2023: What to Expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have a general picture, also thanks to the graph, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand if invest in Netflix stock.

Latest news

Netflix is ​​publicly traded since May 23, 2002.

We try to analyze the last few months, in order to frame theperformance of Netflix shares, but let’s do it with a certain amount of awareness. The 2020 it was an atypical year.

We’ve all been locked up at home due to the pandemic: obviously this has led many people to activate a Netflix subscription, to pass the time. Not just Netflix: in general, entertainment platforms have seen a breath of fresh air for corporate finances in the Covid 19 pandemic.

This also applies to the protagonist of our guide, who had a boom in subscribers in 2020.

The quarter closed with a net income of $720 million, more than double the $270.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Even the 2021 it has been an uphill year: just think that the fourth semester has achieved financial results with revenues of $7.71 billion.

However, this growth trend stopped in early 2022: shortly after the publication of accounts in the last quarter of 2021, the company’s stock is expected to fall more than 20% on Wall Street.

In 2021, Netflix reached more than 18 million new subscribers, slower annual growth than the immediate pandemic years. The cause could also be linked to increased competition.

But let’s get to 2022: although the beginning was positive, arrived at April 2022 he registered a decline in subscribers.

In fact, the company recorded a loss of 200,000 subscribers and le shares plummeted by +25%. Net income during the first quarter of 2022 fell 6.4% to $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion a year earlier.

The cause is to be found in the market saturationin the increase in competition and in the sharing of the password which causes an uncontrolled (and unpaid) use of the service.

In this regard we are talking about service revolutionplacing advertisements and preventing account sharing.

In October 2022, however, the situation has resolved: Netflix in fact exceeded expectations and in the third quarter recorded an increase of 2.4 million users.

This impressive result sent the shares soaring up 10%.

Netflix has also kicked off its stock quarterly season.”growth“: on January 20th 2023 the company is on the rise, and shares jumped 6.7% on the streaming company getting more subscribers than expected, and after the announcement that co-founder Reed Hastings will step down from the post of managing director.

Of note is a small setback that occurred in March 2023, and fairly stable growth since then.

In May 2023 the news of the stop to account sharing it caused the shares to drop for a moment, which then immediately returned to stabilise.

It will be necessary to see how this news will impact subscriptions and therefore consequently Netflix shares, given that many people are complaining that they can no longer share their password and therefore no longer be able to use their accounts in conjunction with other friends and/or family, except if they are part of the same household.

Netflix: il target price

Now that we have summarized the latest news, let’s continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price is 366.06$where the price fluctuates between a low of $215.00 and a high of $450.00.

The advice of analysts is to buy and hold the shares, despite some jolts of recent times, also because the forecasts are positive and the recovery that began in October 2022 is a further indication of this.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how not to make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Netflix Dividend

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to dividendi Netflix.

For now, the company has chosen not to distribute any dividing, such as Amazon, Tesla, Facebook and many other companies listed on the NASDAQ.

Should you invest in Netflix shares?

We are at the conclusions: Should you buy Netflix shares? We have seen that in recent times the entertainment giant has had a bad time on the stock market, but is currently recovering, in fact the value of the shares has returned to growth. Many investors, faced with these collapses, get emotional and think they have to sell in a hurry. It’s actually never a good idea.

A wise investor knows how to handle fluctuations and stress, planning his moves carefully.

In any case, I personally never recommend buying a single share: it would be a risky operation if carried out in isolation, without acting in view of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to gains and satisfaction, but you need to keep in mind what you are doing. If you have never invested in stocks and are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Netflix shares?

If you want to buy Netflix shares following the opinion of analysts, but you don’t know how to do it, I’ll explain the two ways to follow.

First you can do it via the traditional bank. If you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, then your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to invest in Netflix shares. The most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, but the problem is that the operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile.

You can also choose one online platform. There are numerous platforms that specialize in buying stocks that offer you access to the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

We have made an overview of the Netflix stock, highlighting the data that should interest you as an investor.

Remember to always invest only figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest, even if you believe 100% in the company. Diversification is essential in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

See you soon!