Forecasts and Quotation, Should You Invest?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In this article we will analyze whether it is worth investing in today Bolloré shares, French holding. What are the 2023 forecast according to analysts? What is the target price? Which i dividends? We will try to answer all these questions, starting with a brief overview of the company.

Read on to learn more!

This article talks about:

Bolloré: what does the company do?

Let’s start by providing some useful information to get to know this company better.

BOLLORE SA is a French holding company operating in over 100 countries. The company is active in many divisions:

Bolloré Africa Logistics: deals with stevedoring, forwarding, railway services and maritime transport companies;

Bolloré Logistics: boasts a presence on five continents;

Bolloré Energie: supplies petroleum products and products for domestic use;

IER: produces, designs and markets terminals for reading and checking tickets;

Plastic films: provides capacitors and packaging services;

Batteries and supercapacitors;

Autolib’: offers an electric car rental network;

Communication and Media: launched digital terrestrial television;

Plantations: deals with rubber and palm oil plantations through Socfin Group;

Financial activities.

The capitalization today is 17.81 billion euros.

Bolloré share performance and price

Now that we have framed this company and better understood what it offers to the international market, we can begin to focus on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

I offer you the right away updated graph with the performance of the shares:

Bolloré Equity Forecast 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

Now that we have a general picture, also thanks to the graph, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand if invest in Bolloré shares.

Latest news

In the 2020 the Bolloré group as a whole saw revenues fall by 3% to 24 billion euros, mainly due to the decline in transported volumes and fuel prices. Despite this, net profit grew by 11% to about 1.6 billion. The company has also distributed a dividend of €0.06 per share.

In the 2021 it should be noted that the Bolloré group has dropped from its previous approximately 8% which it held in Piazzetta Cuccia – for years it was among the main shareholders as well as among the major protagonists of the syndicate pact. In 2019 it had already sold more than 1% of Mediobanca for 93 million, in 2020 it sold an additional 2.4% for around 200 million and in January 2021 2.2% for 192 million, bringing its stake to 2. 1% of the capital.

At the end of the year Bolloré made money by bringing music to the stock market Universalwhich was listed on the Amsterdam market. It is the first record company in the world ahead of Sony Music and Warner Music, which has been valued at a good 33 billion euros.

A march 2022 Bollorè also said goodbye to Mediobanca, after selling the last 2% after 20 years.

A fine November 2022 instead the MSc group, through its wholly owned subsidiary Shipping agencies services has completed the acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics, after the transaction has been approved by all relevant regulatory authorities. This acquisition underscores the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the supply chain and in African infrastructure, thus supporting the needs of customers of both businesses. With this operation, 21,000 new employees were hired in the Aponte group.

Turnover in 2022 amounted to 23,391 million euros.

Il 2023 It’s off to a good start for the company, as its value is up 0.19% year-to-date.

On January 9, moreover, the unit Canal Plus by Vivendi concluded the agreement for the purchase of the cinema and pay-TV units of Orange, the largest French telecommunications group, while on January 16, TIM’s main shareholder, Vivendi, decided to leave his seat on the board of administration.

In April, Bolloré said it had entered into exclusive talks with the French transport and forwarding group CMA CGM for the sale of its logistics unit. This would be an enterprise value of 5 billion euros at Bolloré Logistics.

Bolloré: it targets price

Now that we have summarized the latest news, let’s continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price fluctuates between €5.70 and €7.40, with an average target price of €6.67.

The advice of analysts is by buy the shares because the prospects are good.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Bolloré: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to Bolloré dividends.

The dividend is €0.06 per share. The last payment is dated September 1, 2022, while the next payment will take place on July 6, 2023 and will be equal to €0.04.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Is it worth investing in Bolloré shares?

We are at the conclusions: Is it worth buying Bolloré shares?

Personally, I never recommend buying a single share: it would be a risky operation if implemented in isolation, without acting in view of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

I never suggest that you act rashly and without due preparation. If you have never invested in stocks and are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Bolloré shares?

However, if you want to buy Bolloré shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I will briefly illustrate the two paths to follow.

First through the traditional bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile.

You can also choose one online platform. There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

We have made an overview of the Bolloré stock, highlighting the data that should interest you as an investor.

Remember that even if you have full faith in the company, always invest only in figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

See you soon!