Should you invest in Ulta Beauty shares? What are the forecasts of the stock for the coming months according to analysts?

To answer these questions we need to analyze what represent the most important data related to a company’s stock. I’m talking about share performance, target price and dividends.

Ulta Beauty: focus on society

We begin our analysis by providing a brief overview of the company.

The Ulta Beauty, Inc. company was founded in 1989 by Richard E. George and is a American chain of beauty stores based in Bolingbrook. The company offers hair care, bath and body products, fragrances, cosmetics, beauty tools and nail products. Each shop is also equipped with a beauty salon.

In 2019 Ulta Beauty boasted the presence of stores in 48 states, primarily in the American East Coast region and California. In August 2021, the Target chain of stores also started selling Ulta Beauty’s products.

The company sells brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics and ColourPop.

The capitalization today is 20.71 billion.

Ulta Beauty share performance and price

Now that we have framed this American company, let’s start focusing on an aspect that will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

Here is the updated chart with the performance of the shares:

Ulta Beauty Stock Forecast 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have provided a general picture, even with the support of the graph, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand if invest in Ulta Beauty stock.

Latest news

In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported an increase in net sales of 28.6% (2 billion dollars) compared to 1.55 billion recorded in the same period in 2020. Net income also increased, recording 215.3 million dollars, compared to $74.8 million in 2020.

Looking at the nine months of 2021 as a whole, the Ulta Beauty company almost doubled its turnover, recording sales up 49.3%. Sales were $5.9 billion, while net income reached $696.5 million.

For the full year 2022, the company forecast net sales of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion, operating margin of 14.1% to 14.4%, diluted earnings per share of 19.20 to $20.10.

But let’s see how 2023 started: in February, it achieved an increase of 1.87%, despite a difficult start.

The technical status it is strengthening in the short term, with resistance area seen at 529.6, while first support is estimated at 511.6. .

Ulta Beauty: il target price

Now that we have summarized the latest news, framing the context and focusing on the 2021 balance sheet, let’s continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price fluctuates between $282 and $516.

The analysts’ advice is to buy and hold the shares, because the prospects for the title appear to be good.

Naturally, these are uncertain data and forecasts. Let’s always remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Ulta Beauty: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to dividends Ulta Beauty.

For 2021, the company has not distributed any dividends.

Should you invest in Ulta Beauty shares?

We are at the conclusions. The last question to ask is the following: Is it really worth buying Ulta Beauty shares?

Personally, I never recommend buying a single share, as it would be a very risky operation if done in isolation and without acting as part of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

I never suggest that you act rashly and without due preparation. If you have never invested in stocks and are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Ulta Beauty shares?

However, if you want to buy Ulta Beauty shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I will briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

The traditional bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile;

In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile; A online platform. There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

We have done a general overview of the title Ulta Beautya company that appears to be very promising.

If you want to invest in the cosmetics and beauty sector, the future of the company would appear to be positive. However, even if you have full faith in the brand, always invest only figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

