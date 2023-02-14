Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

BMW shares: forecasts, quotation, trend… If you are an investor you will have searched for all these news. We all probably know the well-known car manufacturer well BMWbut this is enough to make his convenient actions?

In this article we will see what are the 2023 forecast of analysts, the target price, dividends and trend.

Let’s begin!

This article talks about:

BMW shares: a few words about the company

Although this company is very well known, it is still useful to have an overview of the company. Being in possession of as much information as possible means being more aware in choosing whether or not to invest in shares.

BMW is a German company that operates in the sector of production of cars and motorbikes. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The company was founded in 1917, and was initially engaged in the production of aircraft engines. Subsequently it gradually extended its activity to become one of the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world, thanks above all to the construction quality and technological modernity that characterize its products.

The society divides its activities into four segments: Automotive (develops, manufactures, assembles and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles), Motorcycles (develops, manufactures, assembles and sells motorcycles, parts and accessories), Financial Services (focused on auto leasing, multi-brand financing, corporate fleet, financing of customers and dealers, the customer warehousing businesses and the insurance businesses) and Other Entities (includes other operating companies).

The BMW company has been listed on the Xetra since 1998 under the ticker BMW. The stock is a component of the following stock indexes: Euro Stoxx 50, DAX, Stoxx Europe 600, Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts, Euro Stoxx, Bloomberg European 500, MSCI Euro Index.

The capitalization today is 52.38 billion euros.

BMW stock performance and price

Now that we have framed this well-known company, we can focus on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

I now offer you the updated graph with the trend of the shares:

BMW Stock Forecast 2023: What to Expect? Dividends and target price

Now that we have a general picture, also thanks to the graph, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand whether to invest in BMW shares.

Latest news

The company closed its 2020 with revenues down to 98.99 billion euros (-5% compared to 2019). Net profit came in at 3.8 billion, compared to 5 billion in 2019. BMW’s pre-tax margin was 5.3%. The Ebit margin of the auto sector was 2.7% (4.9% in 2019). The company in 2020 reported a decline in vehicle delivery of 8.4% to 2.32 million units.

Arriving at 2021 the growth of the main income items proved to be very strong: operating profit rose by 49.8% to 2.88 billion (+18.9% to 1.76 billion for the automotive business), pre- taxes of 38.7% to 3.42 billion and net income of 42.4% to 2.58 billion. In addition, the operating margin increased from 9.4% to 12.4%, with the automotive sector rising from 6.7% to 7.8%.

As news for 2022 it is interesting to mention that the future BMW car they will all have thevoice assistant Alexa, which will be integrated and enhanced thanks to a dedicated partnership. Currently many vehicles have this option, but in the future the aim is to include it in all models. Forecasts say that this goal will be achieved in the next two years.

This partnership will aim to make the digital experience more complete and innovative, so that the driver can stay focused on the road and have a natural dialogue with the vehicle.

An important investment that BMW will implement instead refers to a new one battery cell factory. The investment will be substantial, equal to 1.7 billion dollars, which will be used to build the factory in the United States. This will serve BMW to grow in the IV sector and to increase the production of 100% electric vehicles.

In fact, during 2022 BMW doubled electric car sales, reaching numbers much higher than those of the past year.

In fact, in the first nine months of 2022, between BMW and Mini, there were a total of 128,196 registrations, or a +114.8% compared to 2021.

Il sales of 2022 was equal to 139,141 euros.

In 2023, the arrival of new car models is expected, which will further drive the company’s growth.

BMW: il target price

We continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the average target price is 101.63 euros. The value fluctuates between €80 and €130.

The advice of analysts is to buy and hold the shares, because the prospects are good.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

BMW shares: dividend 2023

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to BMW dividends.

The latest available dividend (May 15, 2022) amounts to 5,8€.

Should you invest in BMW shares?

We are at the conclusions: Should you buy BMW shares?

Personally I never recommend buying a single stock, as it would be a risky operation if done in isolation, without acting in the perspective of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

Never I suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in stocks and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

Where to buy BMW shares?

However, if you want to buy BMW shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I will briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

The traditional bank . In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile;

. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile; A online platform. There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

