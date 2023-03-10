Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Is it worth investing in DiaSorin shares? To answer this question it is necessary to analyze some fundamental data: performance, quotations, target price.

In this article we will analyze all these data, also trying to understand what the forecasts for 2023 are.

An introduction to DiaSorin: what the company does

The society Diasorin SpA. is a leading company in the field of in vitro diagnosticsmoreover it is among the major producers and developers of kits of reagents aimed at clinical laboratory analysis.

Not only that, but the DiaSorin group provides its customers with various tools that allow the diagnostic investigation to be performed automatically through the use of reagents.

The company internally manages the main processes relating to the research chain, i.e. the process that starts from the development of new products and leads to the marketing of the products themselves.

To date Diasorin SpA is present in many continentsi, including Europe, Africa, South America and Asia, and is extremely active in the field of development & research. It has approximately 1,500 employees and has six manufacturing and research sites, divided in South Africa, Ireland, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Diasorin SpA is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and belongs to the following indexes: Ftse All-Share Capped, Ftse Italia All-Share, Ftse Mib, Ftse Italia Salute, Ftse ECPI Italia SRI Benchmark.

The capitalization today is 6.23 billion euros.

DiaSorin share performance and price

Now that we have framed the company, we can begin to focus on one particularly important aspect: the performance of the shares.ì

I offer you the right away graphic updated with the trend of the shares:

DiaSorin share forecasts for 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have a general overview, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand whether or not to invest in DiaSorin shares.

Latest news

In the 2020 the DiaSorin group closed the year with net revenues of 881.3 million eurosa +24.8% compared to the 706.3 million recorded in the first three quarters of 2019.

The company has made it known that the strong growth was mainly due from SARS-CoV-2 test sales and the progressive recovery of the ex-COVID business.

The gross operating margin increased by 39.2%, thus passing from 276.8 million to 395.3 million euros. As a result, margins rose from 39.2% to 43.7%.

Net profit saw a +41.3%, reaching 248.3 million euros. At the end of 2020, DiaSorin’s financial position was positive (305.3 million euros), an improvement on the 172.9 million at the beginning of the year.

Throughout 2020, the company’s operating activities generated a cash flow of 232.2 million euros, and investments amounted to 52.2 million.

At the end of September 2021 the financial position of the company was negative by 1.047 billion. Compared to the end of 2020, the change is equal to a negative value of 1.35 billion.

At the end of the year, the Company recorded a drop of 11.4%, equal to 157.85 euros, following a stop due to excessive reduction. Meanwhile, the business plan for the four-year period from 2022 to 2025 has been approved: it is expected to close 2022 with total revenues down by 2% due to the decrease in turnover of Covid-related activities.

The first 9 months of 2022 ended with Net revenues of 1.01 billion euros, an increase of 17.6% compared to the 858.9 million recorded in the first three quarters of last year.

The gross operating margin increased by 2.1%, while the margin decreased from 44.6% to 38.6%.

In the first nine months of 2022 in addition, the company’s operational activities have generated a cash flow of 307.3 million euros, while instead the investments amounted to 70.4 million euro.

In October 2022 DiaSorin received from the US federal agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (Barda) a new non-repayable loan for approximately 31 million dollars: the loan is aimed at supporting the clinical validation of a molecular analysis platform for the proximity diagnosis of infectious diseases or “Liaison Nes”, expected on the market in 2023.



Another important piece of news released in November refers to the authorization obtained from the US FDA for the test molecolare Simplexa Congenital CMV Direct, which allows direct detection of cytomegalovirus DNA in infants aged 21 days and younger.

As of November 2022, the company reports that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the Simplexa Congenital CMV Direct molecular test, which allows direct detection of the DNA of cytomegalovirus.

The company also disclosed the financial calendar for the 2023 financial year, which includes, among others, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting on 28 April 2023 to approve the 2022 financial statements.

DiaSorin: target price

Now that we have summarized the latest news, let’s continue with our analysis.

For analysts the target price it fluctuates between €122.00 and €141.00, with an average price of €135.25.

According to consensus of analysts, their recommendations are buy e hold.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

DiaSorin: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to DiaSorin dividends.

The policy envisages a possible 2023 dividend envisaged for the month of May 2023, while the last available dividend (May 23, 2022) amounted to €1.05.

Personally I never recommend buying a single stock, as it would be a risky operation if done in isolation, without acting in the perspective of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

I never suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in stocks and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

However, if you want to buy Diasorin shares, but you don’t know how to do it in practice, I will briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

A online platform . There are several platforms that deal precisely with the purchase of shares and which allow savers to access the markets. You can opt for brokers who allow you to buy shares from €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay. If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the relevant guide.

. There are several platforms that deal precisely with the purchase of shares and which allow savers to access the markets. You can opt for brokers who allow you to buy shares from €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay. If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, The traditional bank . In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile.

