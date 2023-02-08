Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Should you invest in Nestlé shares? Does the fact that Nestlé is a leader in its sector make its shares worthwhile? In this article we will try to answer this question thanks to the analysis of the historical performance of the stock in recent years and with the identification of the target price.

Continue reading the article to find out what they are 2023 forecast according to analysts.

A few words about Nestlé: this is what the company is all about

Before investing in any stock, the best thing to do is research the history of the company. The collection of information it allows you to have a complete overview of the company, to understand if and how to invest.

My advice is always to never invest blindly, but to collect as much data as possible. So let’s get to know this company better.

Nestle Ltd. is a food company born in 1860 from an intuition of the pharmacist Henri Nestlè, who created a food suitable for all those infants who could not be breast fed due to intolerances – think that this product even saved the life of a child!

However, it was in 1866 that the Nestlé.

Thanks to one exponential growth of the world market, from 1990 onwards Nestlé wanted to start conquering new markets in which to expand its business.

In the following years the first important acquisitions took place: in 1997 Sanpellegrino, in 1998 Spillers Petfoods, in 2002 Ralston Purina, Dreyer’s and Chef America.

In Italy, the Nestlé company also controls Buitoni and Perugina.

To date the company operates in 190 countries worldwide offering over 2,000 product brands.

Nestlé is listed on the Zurich Stock Exchange. There capitalization amounts to CHF 302.88 billion.

Nestlé stock performance and price

Now that we have this company figured out, we can start analyzing the fundamental data that as an investor you need to know.

Here then is the graphic updated with the trend of the shares:

Nestlé stock forecasts: dividend and target price. What to expect?

After providing the graphic updated on the performance of the shares, the next step is to dive into the analysis of fundamental data.

These will help us understand whether it is convenient to invest in Nestlé shares today.

Latest news

In the 2020 the Nestle company managed to generate revenue for over CHF 84 billion. It currently boasts the title of the largest multinational food company by revenue globally.

In Italy alone, in 2020 the Nestlé group generated over 4 billion euros in value, equal to 0.24% of GDP.

This tells us that the pandemic hasn’t hurt the Nestlè company much.

In the first nine months of 2021 total group sales increased to 63.3 billion francs, considering that turnover was negatively impacted by currency fluctuations of 2.2%.

In the third quarter, pricing increased by 1.6%, accelerating to 2.1%. Organic growth recorded in developed countries was 7.1% and 8.3% in emerging markets. It is coffee that has given the greatest contribution to the growth in sales.

In April 2021, it acquired the vitamin company Bontiful Company for $5.75 billion.

2022 started positively: in fact, the first quarter exceeded expectations, recording organic sales growth of 7.6% while analysts had forecast +5%. The driving force behind this growth was Purina PetCare, together with the coffee and sweets sector.

E-commerce sales grew by 5%, even if the drop compared to the first quarter of 2021 is undeniable… At the time, the growth was +39.6%!

Total reported revenue increased by 5.4% to CHF 22.2 billion (approximately €21.3 billion), compared to CHF 21.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

As for the second half of the year, it recorded 8.1% sales growth driven by price increases.

For the 2023 we expect a positive year, which got off to a great start also thanks to the increase in prices that took place in January. To date, one share costs 110 CHF.

Nestlé: il target price

Now that we have seen the latest news, let’s analyze the target price. According to analysts, the target price fluctuates between 100 CHF (101.23€) and 135 CHF (136.67€).

The advice of those who carry out the analyzes are of buy e hold shares, because the prospects are good.

Always consider that we are talking about uncertain data and forecasts: no one can predict the future and indicate the best path.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Nestlé shares: dividends 2023

Here is the last fact that as an investor may be of interest to you: i Nestlé dividends.

The last one dividing available (April 13, 2022) amounts to 2.8 Swiss francs.

Nestlé shares: is it worth investing?

I personally never recommend buying a single stock without acting on a diversified strategy. It could be a risky operation.

Invest in stocks it can also lead to big profits, but it is necessary to be clear about what you are doing.

I never suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in stocks and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Nestlé shares

However, if you want to buy Nestlé shares but you don’t know how to do it in practice, I will briefly illustrate the two paths to follow.

First, it can buy shares through the traditional bank. Based on my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. The only problem is that online operations are expensive.

The alternative is to use one specialized online platform in the purchase of shares. There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50! Ideal for small investments.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

We have made a general overview of the Nestlé securitiesa leading company in the food sector.

If you have full confidence in this brand, remember to always invest only in figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

