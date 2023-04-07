Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Today it is worth investing in Hera shares? What are the forecasts? In this guide we will analyze the most important data that every investor should know: performance, quotations, target price and dividendthe. In the end we will focus on what analysts recommend to do, trying to answer the initial question: Is it really worth investing in Hera shares?

Hera: what does the company do?

We begin our analysis by trying to get more information possible on this company.

Hera is a multi-service group active in various sectors – electricity, gas, water cycle, environment and other services – and today it ranks among the top Italian multiutilities by turnover.

The group was founded in 2002 following the merger of 11 multi-service companies in Emilia Romagna. Over the years the company has greatly strengthened its business and has extended its presence in the North-Eastern area and on the Adriatic coast of Italy.

Following the merger of the Acegas-Aps group (2013), the Hera group is present not only in Emilia Romagna, but also in the Marches, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and, through Estenergy (actually joining the group in 2019), also in Lombardy.

In the environmental sector, the group manages the entire material recycling and recovery cycle thanks to the synergy between the environmental operating services and the waste treatment services.

The group also promotes waste energy recovery initiatives through cogeneration, waste-to-energy plants and biogas production. The main activity in the energy sector is represented by the sale of methane gas, while over 12.8 TWh were sold in the electricity business.

Finally, the Hera group also deals with other public services, such as telecommunications, the management of public lighting and the management of cemetery services.

The capitalization today is 5.02 billion.

Hera share performance and price

Having done this brief introduction to the company, we can focus on one aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart.

Here is the stock chart:

Hera share forecasts for 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target prices

And now let’s see the most important data to understand if iinvest in Hera shares.

Latest news

In 2020, the Hera group closed the year with revenues of 7.08 billion euro (+2.4% compared to 2019 and above all thanks to activities in the energy sector). This result was also determined by the growth in heat management, also thanks to energy efficiency works and interventions linked to the façade bonus.

EBITDA also increased, rising from 1.09 billion to 1.12 billion euro (+3.5%), while margins stood at 15.9%. Net profit amounted to 302.7 million euro.

Turning now to the first nine months of 2021, the Hera group recorded revenues in excess of 6.4 billion euros (+31% compared to 2020). The gross operating margin instead increased by 77.1 million, posting a rise of 9.6%.

The operating result rose to 470.8 million, compared to 414.7 in 2020 (+13.5%). Net income rose to 340.6 million, an increase of 39.2%.

Hera closed 2021 with revenues of 10.56 billion euro, an increase of 49.1% compared to the 7.08 billion obtained the previous year, thanks to the contribution of all businesses.

At the end of the year, the company’s net debt stood at 3.63 billion euros, up from 3.23 billion at the beginning of the year. At the end of 2021, the company underlined the presence of two possible systemic risks, namely the further growth of inflation due to the effect of energy commodities, with consequences on the prices of consumer goods and GDP, and the second risk linked to the unavailability of gas supplies from Russia.

Il first quarter 2022 closed with revenues of 5.31 billion euros, an increase of 133.8% compared to the 2.27 billion obtained in the first three months of the previous year.

The energy sectors contributed to this result, which showed significant growth due to the greater intermediation activities and the increase in the price of commodities, in addition to the higher volumes sold of gas deriving from new lots won in tenders due to the climatic effect .

Hera shares: target price

We continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price fluctuates between €3.35 and €4.80.

Analyst advice is to buy and hold the stock as results could outperform.

Obviously, we are talking about uncertain data and forecasts: I remind you that no one has a crystal ball and can tell you what to do with certainty.

Only having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when evaluating how to manage your portfolio.

Hera: Divided

And finally, here is the last piece of data that as an investor might be of interest to you, namely the one related to dividing Hera.

The latest available dividend (April 2022) amounts to €0.12.

Is it worth investing in Hera shares?

Now that we have examined all the technical information that can be useful to investors, let’s try to understand if it is better to buy Hera shares.

Personally I advise against buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if carried out individually, and without including it within a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can be rewarding, but you need to be clear about what you’re doing. I do not recommend acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Hera shares?

However, if you want to buy shares but you don’t know how to do it practically, here I’ll explain which are the two channels you can use:

The traditional bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it’s convenient for you;

An online platform. There are many platforms specialized in the purchase of shares and other financial instruments that are native digital and allow you to access the markets in a more intuitive and often cheaper way. There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all costs.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

We have briefly seen some forecasts on the Hera stock and on what the company’s future could be.

Buy the shares only if you truly believe in the growth of this company, but in any case, even if you have full faith in the brand, always and only invest figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are indispensable in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

