Is it worth investing in L’Oréal shares? What are the forecasts and which the trend of the shares of the French giant?

The Clichy-based company has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. In fact, thanks to targeted corporate strategies – such as, for example, the acquisitions of competitors or business diversification – l’Oréal has transformed from a simple company into a real industry giant.

In this article we will analyze the most important data concerning the L’Oréal stock, to understand whether or not it is worth investing. We will begin our analysis with a brief overview of the company, then addressing the performance of the shares, target price e dividends.

According to analysts, what it suits Do? Read on to learn more!

L’Oreal: what does the company do?

Let’s start ours right away analyses retracing the history of this company, which has always maintained the right compromise between stability and innovation, up to the top of the cosmetics sector.

L’Oreal was born in 1909 by the hand of a French chemist, Eugene Schueller.

After a beginning centered on the sale of beauty products and hair dyes, the real boom of the company occurred in the 1950s. In fact, it was precisely in this period that what the Parisians call was born The Great L’Oreal. With a strong imprint based on the search for ever new chemical bonds and materials – together with a well-structured acquisition plan – the company immediately placed itself at the top of the sector in the 1960s.

The successors consolidate the company, expanding its range well beyond simple national borders, also starting to conquer market shares on a global scale. In fact, there are many acquisitions that characterize this period, mainly due to the new company Core-Business: cosmetics.

To date, the brand is now consolidated, synonymous with quality and high-end products. The distribution is present in every corner of the world and its share value has increased at remarkable rates.

Today’s capitalization is 215.73 billion euros.

L’Oréal share performance and price

Now let’s start diving into the analysis of the most important data for an investor. Surely you are wondering what the trend of L’Oréal shares is.

Here is the updated graph with the performance of the shares:

L’Oréal stock forecast 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have a general picture, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand whether it is worth investing in L’Oréal shares.

Latest news

Let’s go now to make a brief summary of the latest news related to the French company.

The company closed its 2020 registering a Net income by -5% (3.56 billion euros) due to the negative effects linked to the outbreak of the pandemic, so much so that turnover decreased by 4.1% to 27.99 billion euros. However, it should be emphasized that these numbers remain above analysts’ expectations.

In 2020, operating profit was therefore 5.2 billion, while the recorded net cash flow was 5.48 billion euros (+8.9%).

Already in the budget of first semester 2021L’Oréal’s turnover reached 15.19 billion euros (+20.7%), then recording a 33.5% growth in the second half.

Market share increased in all divisions of the company, with strong acceleration in North America (+44.7%). L’Oréal e-commerce also continues to register strong growth (+29.2%2). The operating margin was 19.7% and earnings per share grew by 21.1% to €4.63.

Il 2022 it turned out to be a very interesting year, as the company recorded sales of €38.26 billion, up 18.5% on the previous year.

In February 2023 the data relating to the operating result for 2022, which rose to 7.5 billion euros, has been communicated. These are all growing numbers that sanction the expansion and positive momentum of the company.

The growing numbers are confirmed by the ranking of Deloittewhich highlights the sales of the five global luxury companies: Lvmh, Kering, Estee Lauder, Chanel and L’Oreal. The value of these top five players makes up 40% of the total top 100.

L’Oréal: the target price

We now continue our analysis: according to analysts, the target price ranges between €290 and €450, with an average target price of €380.

The advice of those who carry out such analyzes is to buy and hold shares, because the prospects would look very good.

Of course, these are always uncertain data and forecasts. Remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Dividing L’Oreal 2023

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to L’Oréal dividends.

The last one dividing available (April 2022) amounts to €4.80.

Il next dividend (which will be paid on April 28, 2023) will be equal to 6 euros.

Should you invest in L’Oréal shares?

We are at the conclusions: Should I buy L’Oréal shares?

Personally I never recommend buying a single stock, as it would be a risky operation if done in isolation, without acting in the perspective of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

I never suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, try taking a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy L’Oréal shares?

However, if you want to buy L’Oréal shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I will briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

The traditional bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile;

In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile; A online platform. There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

We have done a general overview of the title L’Oreal.

If you want to invest in the cosmetics sector, the company’s future looks promising. However, even if you have full faith in the brand, always invest only figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

