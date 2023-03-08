Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Is it worth investing in Campari shares? Where to buy shares? What is the quote? If you are an investor you may have asked yourself all these questions.

Campari has always been a company synonymous with good drinking and conviviality, a leading group in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, whose parent company, Davide Campari-Milan, is listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange.

In this in-depth article we will talk specifically about the quotes, forecasts, of the target price and ofperformance of Campari shares and we will try to understand what the evolution of the share title will be for next year.

Want to find out if this is an ideal time to invest in Campari? Then continue reading.

Campari: a few words about this well-known company

It may seem superfluous to you, but I think that before investing it is always necessary to spend two minutes to understand the company you want to bet on, even if it is a giant, just like in the case of Campari.

To date, Davide Campari-Milan NV is a company incorporated under Dutch law. The company was founded by Gaspare Campari in 1860 in Milan.

The company continued to grow and perfect its offer, but it was only in 1995 that it began to undertake a corporate development policy through about 20 acquisitions of other operators, including the brands Crodino, Cynar, Lemonsoda, Oransoda, Biancosarti, Crodo, a decidedly expensive operation (350 billion lire), but which allowed the group to reach 20% of the Italian spirits market and 23% of the aperitif sector.

The expansion continued by acquiring the assets of Barbero 1891 and the Aperol, Aperol Soda, Mondoro, Barbieri and Serafino brands. A minority stake in Skyy Spirits LLC (renamed Campari America) and ownership of the Zedda Piras brand were then acquired.

This expansion continues, allowing, in 2001, the listing on the Milan Stock Exchange. The capitalization amounts to 12.32 billion euros.

Campari share performance and price

Let’s continue our analysis, now that we’ve made a brief summary of the main milestones of the company, and let’s focus on the performance of the shares.

I now offer you the updated graph with the performance of Campari shares:

Campari share forecasts for 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

With the graph in hand we can continue analyzing other data.

Latest news

In the 2020 we have to report a decline, due to the pandemic that has affected the whole world.

Not being able to go out, the premises stopped having customers to serve, and therefore the data was negative:

sales in the first quarter amounted to €768.7 million, with an organic decrease of -11.3%. The total variation was equal to -9.4%;

Adjusted EBIT of €130.4 million, with an organic decrease of -30.8%:

Adjusted Group profit of €77.6 million (-33.5%), while Group profit was €73.0 million, down -40.6%:

net financial debt amounted to €1,061.5 million as at June 30, 2020.

Despite these data, which predicted short-term uncertainty following the first half of 2020, the CEO was still optimistic.

A year later, he can’t be blamed: in fact, in 20 years of listing, the value of the stock has grown 15 times, reaching today a capitalization of 13 billion. The company closed the first half of 2021 with revenues of 1.08 billion euros, up by 37.1% on the same period of 2020 and by 22.3% on 2019, before Covid 19.

Globally, brand sales (equal to 58% of the total) recorded organic growth of +35.7%, thanks also to the good performance of consume at home, to the gradual reopening of the on-premise.

In the 2021 the Company saw net sales of €2.172 billion (+22% compared to 2020). The figure was above analysts’ expectations, and growth continued over the months (+20.9%) despite some restrictions that followed the Omicron variant.

Profit rose to €307.9 million (+52.4%), just below expectations of €308.8 million

However, the 2022 triggered a sell-off on title due to temporary cost pressure on raw materials, but other than that, organic EBIT margin on sales will remain virtually unchanged in 2022.

Campari closed the January-September period with Net revenues for 2.01 billion euros, an increase of 27.3% compared to the 1.58 billion obtained in the first three quarters of 2021.

Campari confirmed the guidance Adjusted EBIT Margin Stable on Net Sales in 2022 Organically.

Important news concerns the agreement to acquire an initial stake of 70% of the capital of Wilderness Trail Distiller.

Il corresponding amounts to 420 million dollars for the initial 70% stake.

The company will also acquire the remaining 30% of the capital through acall/put option exercisable in 2031 at an enterprise value determined by applying the multiple to the highest gross operating margin between that of 2030 and the average of 2028-2030.

The transaction also closed in October 2022.

In August 2022 there was an agreement with Catalyst Spirit to acquire a 15% stake in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with a path to full control in the medium term, and concurrently obtain exclusive rights to global distribution of the brand.

In December 2022 there was very important news: Campari e Must Hennesy have acquired, through the equal joint venture, the quota not held in Tannico, thus reaching 100% of the capital.

The goal is to build a player high-end pan-European e-commerce platform for all wine and spirits brands and their European consumers.

In January 2023 the data relating to the 2022 financial year has been released: closed last year with net revenues of 2.7 billion euros, an increase of 24.2% compared to the 2.17 billion realized in 2021.

Target price Campari

The target price of this company, according to analysts, seems al rise. In fact, analysts have set the target price at 11.63 euros, with a minimum price of 8.20 euros and a maximum price of 14 euros.

Campari: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to Campari dividends.

The dividend amounts to 0,06€ and will be paid on April 26, 2023.



Is it worth investing in Campari shares?

We are at the conclusions: Is it worth buying Campari shares?

In fact, I advise against buying a single stock – this is a risky trade if done in isolation, without a diversified strategy.

Invest in stocks it can be advantageous, but for it to be, it is necessary to have a clear understanding of the route to follow. Investing in a superficial way could do enormous damage to your assets: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Campari shares?

If you want buy Campar sharesi, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I’ll briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

The traditional bank . In my experience, if you want to invest amounts greater than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account could be sufficient. Usually, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile;

. In my experience, if you want to invest amounts greater than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account could be sufficient. Usually, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile; The online platforms. there are many specialized in the purchase of shares that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, lRead the dedicated guide.

