Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Should you buy Xiaomi shares? What are the forecasts? This is a brand that has grown dramatically in just a few years, attracting the attention of investors. In few years Xiaomi has climbed the rankings of the world‘s largest mobile device manufacturers, occupying positions between fourth and third place in the ranking.

In short, an impressive growth… But does this make the shares of this giant interesting and profitable? How you can buy Xiaomi shares? What are the quotations e performance of the stock in the year 2023 and what can we expect in the coming months and years?

In this guide, we will cover all of these topics and provide a step-by-step guide to buying Xiaomi shares without paying commissions.

Let’s begin!

This article talks about:

An introduction to Xiaomi: What is the company all about?

Before starting to invest, I personally always inquire about the history of the company I’m examining. I need this above all when the companies are young, but also with the more solid ones: I don’t like investing blindly, all in all I’m investing in a company and I have to believe in its mission or product.

So let’s frame Xiaomi Inc .: it is a Chinese multinational operating in the field of consumer electronics. The company was born in China in 2010 and is based in Beijing. The founder is Lei Jun.

This company produces mobile phones, laptops, apps, but also household devices, consumer electronics and so on. It is the fourth world manufacturer (following Apple, Samsung and Huawei) to have internally developed a system-on-a-chip (SoC) for mobile devices.

The brand officially arrived in Italy only at the end of 2017. The Chinese company is listed on both the stock exchange Hong Kong that al Nasdaq. The capitalization amounts to 30.96 billion euros.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Xiaomi share performance and price

Now that we have framed this well-known company, we can focus on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

I now offer you the updated graph with the trend of the shares:

Xiaomi Stock Forecasts 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

Now that we have an overview, also thanks to the graphiclet’s deepen and see the most important data to understand whether to invest in Xiaomi shares.

Latest news

Here is a summary of what happened to the market. Let’s begin to contextualize the recent times: Xiaomi has operated in years of pandemic and in a period in which Huawei has been cut off from Android and from the services of Google.

Also benefiting from the 100 billion dollar capitalization, the company closed the 2020 in an extremely positive way, despite the pandemic and the difficulties it has brought.

In fact, both sales and profits grew double-digit. Xiaomi quickly recovered from the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis, registering a steady growth.

Let’s remember that half of the company’s turnover is generated abroad and not in China. Therefore, 2020 suffered the backlash linked to the global crisis, but the numbers recovered quickly, thanks to the fact that Huawei suffered a ban, a void that Xiaomi was ready to fill thanks to the excellent value for money of the proposed devices .

In the 2021 we can say that, according to the data published by Canalys, the smartphone market has been growing: In spring/summer 2021, shipments grew by 13.2%.

These data show how Xiaomi has been able to compete with Apple, even surpassed: in fact, Xiaomi is the second brand in the world, second only to Samsung.

The growth recorded annually amounts to 86.6%, despite the fact that the Chinese giant has entered Trump’s sights, losing about 10%. Indeed, the Trump administration had placed the company in the blacklist which includes companies suspected of collaborating with the Chinese military.

This decision subjected Xiaomi to an executive order that prevented American investors from buying shares or related securities of any company designated by the Department of Defense as related in Chinese military operations.

Despite these ups and downs, the Chinese company has continued and continues to grow, offering new products on the market, whose sales are much better than those of Samsung, which does not keep up with the data of the past generations of products, and Apple.

According to consolidated and audited results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021: the company in fact, it recorded a total turnover of 87.8 billion Rmb, with an increase of 64% compared to the previous year. Adjusted net profit for the period was RMB 6.3 billion, an increase of 87.4 percent over the previous year.

In addition, Xiaomi is also launching itself into other sectors, starting withautomotive: in fact, last year it had already announced its intention to invest 10 billion in the automotive sector, and in this regard it acquired the startup Deepmotion for $77.3 million, they also officially launch Xiaomi EV Company Limited.

In reality this move was not received warmly: in fact, the reaction in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange of Xiaomi title it was negative, with losses exceeding 5%, as Beijing intensified its crackdown on Chinese technology firms, as well as investors concerned about the company’s excessive spending on electric vehicles.

Nonetheless, to close out the picture with the latest quarter, the company had second-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, up 64% from the prior 3 months, beating consensus estimates of sales of $85.01 billion. billion yuan.

This was made possible mainly thanks to the sales boom in India. Net profit rose more than 80% to 8.27 billion yuan in the last quarter.

For what concern 2022the war between Ukraine and Russia is having a negative impact on shares, as the brand focuses heavily on the Eastern European market: in 2019 the company managed to become the first smartphone maker in Ukraine conquering almost half of the market.

But also in Russia the brand holds nearly a third of the market. It seems clear that this conflict has had a negative impact on the sales performance of Xiaomi nell’Est Europa.

The company announced in October 2022 new advanced technologiesranging from smartphones of the 12T family with 200 megapixel cameras, up to robots, with the announcement of Vacuum X10+, a floor cleaning robot that is able to empty the contents of the dust drawer by itself and to wash the floor mops automatically, then drying them to avoid bad smells. Xiaomi also focuses on televisionswith models Q2 Series.

News of 2023 is that Xiaomi is preparing for mass production of cars in 2024.

As for the business of foldable smartphones, the leading brand turns out to be Samsung, even if it has lost percentage points to greater competition, and therefore Xiaomi could take advantage of it to position itself in this niche.

Xiaomi: Il target price

Well, now that we have made a summary of the latest news, setting the context, let’s continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price fluctuates between $0.67 and $2.09, for an average of $1.51.

The advice of those who carry out the analyzes are of buy and hold shares, because the prospects are good.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Xiaomi: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to Xiaomi dividend.

Xiaomi does not distribute dividendsas a tradition of technology companies.

Should you invest in Xiaomi shares?

We are at the conclusions: should you buy Xiaomi shares?

Personally, I never recommend buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if implemented in isolation, without acting in view of a diversified strategy.

Invest in stocks it can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but it is necessary to have in mind what one is doing.

Never I suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in stocks and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Where to buy Xiaomi shares?

If you still want buy Xiaomi shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I’ll briefly illustrate the two ways to follow:

The traditional bank . In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile;

. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile; A online platform. There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

We have made a general overview of the Xiaomi titlea company that seems promising and that also seems to want to invest in green sectors, as well as in raw technology, jumping into the automotive sector.

If you want to invest in technology and green and electric, the company’s future looks promising. However, even if you have full faith in the brand, always invest only figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!