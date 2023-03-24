Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Airbnb represented without a shadow of a doubt one of the most anticipated IPOs of all 2020. The short-term rental and host company was in fact listed on the Nasdaq on December 10, 2020 under the initials ABNB, with the aim of raising capital on the market to be able to invest in the post-Covid recovery.

Ma Airbnb shares are a really good investment today?

Let’s try to give an answer by analyzing the most important technical data concerning the stock.

To find out more keep reading!

This article talks about:

Airbnb: focus on society

Before investing, I always recommend developing a small overview of the company, in order to make your investment choice more aware.

Airbnb Inc is a company founded in 2017 by Nathan Blecharczyk, Joe Gebbia and Brian Chesky, based in San Francisco. The company is considered by many to be a real one pillar of the sharing economy, and is the owner of Airbnb.com, the well-known web portal that allows landlords and homeowners to be able to rent out their properties to anyone who needs an overnight stay. The novelty introduced by the company is therefore the possibility for potential visitors to find unique accommodations and avoid the traditional hotel.

Airbnb makes money by charging guests a service fee of between 5% and 15% of the booking subtotal, while hosts hover around 3%.

The capitalization today is 75.95 billion.

Airbnb stock performance and price

After having given a brief overview of this well-known company, we can focus on one aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

Here is the updated chart with the performance of the shares:

Airbnb Stock Forecast 2023: What to Expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have a general picture, also thanks to the graph, let’s go deeper and see the most important data to understand whether to invest in Airbnb shares.

Latest news

Chief Executive Officer Chesky announced large layoffs in a letter to his employees in mid-2020. Airbnb indeed has laid off 25% of its staff worldwideafter receiving a $1.5 billion investment for the continuity of its operations.

Another move sharply criticized by the hosts was the one concerning the introduction of a full refund policy to the customer who had to cancel his trip for reasons related to the pandemic, which makes earnings even more insecure.

Despite the difficulties faced in 2020, the markets are showing confidence. The stock continued to grow, reaching a market capitalization of $108 billion on revenues of $4.9 billion in its best year (2019).

Il business before the pandemic it increased year-on-year at a rate of more than 20%. It should also not be forgotten how Airbnb has offered a path to recovery for many crisis-hit real estate markets.

Indeed, the basis of the company is a very solid business model and strong leadership in the market: Airbnb is in fact in first place in the holiday rental sector, occupying 20% ​​of the total market.

2023 brings with it fears of recession and the impact of inflation on consumer budgets: this could in fact lead to a slowdown in travel demand.

The numbers, however, tell us something else, why Airbnb is logging into this 2023 much higher booking numbers than in 2019, i.e. before the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, concerns may be directed to the second half of the year, when travel could decrease, but this remains a hypothesis yet to be seen.

Airbnb: il target price

What is the Airbnb stock value? According to analysts, the target price ranges from $98 to $165, with an average target price of $141.

The advice of analysts is to buy the shares, as the prospects are good.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Airbnb: dividends

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to Airbnb dividends.

The company was founded in 2008 and only made its IPO in 2020. For this reason, Airbnb still does not distribute dividends to its shareholders.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Should you invest in Airbnb shares?

We are at the conclusions: Should you buy Airbnb shares?

Personally I never recommend buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if done in isolation, without acting in the perspective of a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but you need to have a good idea of ​​what you are doing.

I never suggest acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in stocks and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Airbnb shares?

However, if you want to buy the Airbnb sharesbut you don’t know how to do it practically, I’ll briefly illustrate the two ways to follow.

An online platform

There are numerous platforms specialized in buying stocks that allow you to access the markets (often cheaper than banks). There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

The traditional bank

In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate.

On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio. Often, however, the problem is that online operations have a high cost and you have to evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether it is actually worthwhile.

Additional helpful resources

We have done a general overview of the Airbnb titlea company that looks promising.

If you want to invest in this sector and even if you have full confidence in the brand, always and only invest figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are necessary in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!