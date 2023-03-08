Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you wondering if Is it worth investing in Leonardo shares? Where to buy them? What is the price and trend? In this guide we will talk about this company and clarify whether at the moment a stock investment in society it is advantageous or inadvisable.

Leonardo: two introductory words

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italian company operating in the defence, aerospace and security sectors.

The major shareholder of the company is the Ministry of Economy and Finance of our country: it owns a share that amounts to about 30%.

Until 2016 Leonardo was called Finmeccanica SpA. In 2016 it took on the name of Leonardo-Finmeccanica SpA and took on its current name in 2017.

Starting from 2016, the corporate activities controlled in the past by Alenia Aermacchi, AgustaWestland, Selex ES, Wass and OTO Melara have merged into the company.

To date, Leonardo is the tenth largest enterprise of world defenceas well as the third largest in Europe.

The defensive sector brings in revenue equal to 68% of turnover. There are 5 operating divisions:

Helicopters;

aircraft;

Aerostructures;

Electronics;

Cyber ​​Security (or former Systems for Security and Information).

Leonardo is listed on the FTSE MIB index Milan Stock Exchange: the capitalization amounts to 4.35 billion euros.

Leonardo shares performance and Price

Now that we have framed the company, we can continue with our analysis. I want to offer you the updated graph right away to verify theperformance of Leonardo shares in real time:

Leonardo 2023 Stock Forecasts: what to expect? Dividends and target price

With the graph in hand we can continue analyzing other data.

Latest news

Let’s start from 2020: it doesn’t seem to have closed in the best of ways.

However, the first semester of 2021 it started out less bad. In fact, revenues increased by 7.9% and the operating result also improved, going from 227 to 347 million euros, while margins rose to 5.5%. Leonardo closed the first quarter of 2022 with positive numbers thanks to the performance of the helicopter sector.

In fact, theNet income goes from the loss of 2 million recorded in the same period of 2021 to the current 74 million euros.

I revenues they stand at 3 billion euros compared to 2.79 billion euros 12 months earlier.

In the first quarter of 2022, orders also increased (+10.8%), while debt rose to 4.8 billion euros also due to the purchase of the stake in Hensoldt.

Leonardo ended the January-September period with Net income (excluding minority interests) of 662 million euros, an improvement on the 228 million accounted for in the first nine months of last year.

Some important data refer to the order book, which was equal to 37.35 billion euros. This amount ensures coverage in terms of production of approximately 2.5 years; in the first nine months of 2022 Leonardo acquired orders for 11.72 billion.

A piece of news to report concerns the partnership which Leonardo signed with Engineering: the two companies have begun a strategic collaboration with the aim of identifying projects in order to then be able to develop opportunities in the field of cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Leonard and the European Investment Bank signed a loan agreement for an amount of 260 million euros. The loan “Sustainability-Linked” is aimed at promoting research, development and innovation activities in the field of helicopters, safety but also for the research activities that Leonardo is carrying out for the fight against climate change.

2023 opened with the signing between Leonardo and l’Italian Space Agency (ASI) of two contracts for the development and construction of the PLATiNO 3 high resolution camera and the PLATiNO 4 hyperspectral camera. The total value of the order is approximately 33 million euro.

During the salon Heli-Expo 2023 Leonardo announced the signing of contracts and an agreement collaboration for the US market for the AW09 new generation single-engine helicopter.

Leonardo: target price

Leonardo’s target price stands at 12.06 euros, with a minimum target price of 9.60 euros and a maximum of 15.40 euros.

The Judgment”buywas confirmed.

Leonardo: dividends

The last available dividend is the one paid on 22 June 2022, equal to 0.14 euro per share.

The eventual dividend 2023relating to the 2022 financial year, will be paid in May 2023.

Is it worth investing in Leonardo shares?

We have come to the conclusions: Should I buy Leonardo shares?

My advice when asked this question is usually not to buy a single stock. This move could be risky if implemented in isolation, without having a diversified strategy.

Invest in stocks can be advantageous, but only if you are clear on how to move: superficiality could damage your assets: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

If, on the other hand, you are an investor with some experience and you don’t have to start from the basics, you might be interested in discovering the offer #IOPOINTONITALIA.

It is a review that proposes the Italy’s best stocks to invest in. The Study and Research Center of Affari Miei constantly and carefully monitors the proposed actions, in order to suggest the most interesting ones.

If you want to invest in the Italian stock market in an advantageous way and prefer to do it with a guide who selects and analyzes the most interesting stocks, take a look at #IOPOINTONITALIA.

Where to buy Leonardo shares?

If you have decided to buy Leonardo sharesbut you don’t know how to do it, I’ll quickly explain the two options available to you:

The traditional bank : if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. In principle, the most important Italian banks allow you to operate and own a securities portfolio. However, this route could have too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case whether it is actually convenient;

: if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. In principle, the most important Italian banks allow you to operate and own a securities portfolio. However, this route could have too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case whether it is actually convenient; The online platforms: there are many specialized in the purchase of shares that allow you access to the markets, often in a more advantageous way than that proposed by the banks. There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

We have done a general overview of the Leonardo title. It is a large company, but being large and famous does not necessarily mean having promising revenues: just look at the trend of this company in recent months.

To invest, you need to trust the brand or at least its mission. Remember to always invest only figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

The diversification it is important when investing in shares, a sector that has risk as a constant.

You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: yes, take risks, but with intelligence and prudence.

